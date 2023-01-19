Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Speaking to a local media house about the reports of her departure, Kamene said she did not understand why that would be news.

“I don’t have anything to say, but again how is my leaving news?” the media personality told NN.

“You people should know leaving is not an easy thing, and you should let people be,” she added.

Kamene joined the station in 2019, after an extended battle with her previous employer, who had filed a court case preventing her from taking up the Kiss FM job before the lapse of the non-compete period in the contract she had signed.

At the time, she was teamed up with content creator Andrew Kibe who would leave the Radio Africa Group station in 2020.

She continued hosting the Kiss breakfast show until Kibe was replaced by Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalang’o later that same year.

Pulse Live Kenya

He would later resign to focus on his political bid in 2022, leaving Kamene with her current co-host Oga Obinna.

Kamene has become a household name in Kenya due to her sharp wit, humor, and candid approach to discussing various topics on her show.