Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

The billionaire rapper unfollowed the mother of four children on Monday, September 13, 2021.

This is coming months after the rapper unfollowed Kim's entire family on Twitter.

Pulse Nigeria

West confessed to cheating on Kim while they were married.

According to PageSix, multiple sources revealed that he talked about his cheating escapades in 'Hurricane,' one of the tracks of his newly released album, Donda.

"The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, the West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin."

Pulse Nigeria

The track also talked about his multi-million dollar mansion and his struggle with alcohol.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.