Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Once friendly rivals, the relationship between Drake and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, turned sour in 2018 when rumors began swirling that Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian had an affair with the Canadian rapper.Responding to the rumors in a now-deleted Instagram video, Ye addressed Drake directly and said: "People making rumors or thinking you fucked my wife and you're not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit."Drake and Ye then took a series of public shots at one another.During an appearance on LeBron James' HBO show "The Shop," Drake said he felt betrayed by Ye, because Ye had dropped his eponymous eighth studio album weeks before his own album, "Scorpion."In a series of tweets, Ye then accused Drake of threatening him and called him a "bully."To date, the pair still haven't put their feud to bed. Most recently, Drake released the song "Rescue Me," which included an audio sample of Kim talking about divorcing Ye.

Business Insider USA