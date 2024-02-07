The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Denis Mwangi

Renowned rapper and music icon Kanye West has set the internet ablaze with excitement as he hints at a potential global tour, with Nairobi, Kenya, included in the lineup.

Kanye West
Kanye West

The Grammy-winning artist on Wednesday, February 7, shared a screenshot of a text conversation detailing the proposed tour routes, sparking speculation and anticipation among fans worldwide.

According to the proposed schedule, Kanye West's tour is slated to kick off in Canada in June, followed by a series of performances across the United States until August, where he plans to culminate in Mexico.

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement
Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement Pulse Live Kenya

The tour is projected to be a massive success, with Kanye's team forecasting earnings of $16 million from the American leg alone, encompassing 16 shows.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The itinerary includes stops in various countries across the globe, such as Spain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, and notably, Kenya.

Nairobi music enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as Kanye West's Nairobi show is scheduled for December 12, 2024, at the iconic Nyayo Stadium.

Kanye West proposed tour texts
Kanye West proposed tour texts Kanye West proposed tour texts Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sh25M monthly payments, other details of Kanye and Kim's divorce settlement

The prospect of witnessing the global superstar perform live on Kenyan soil has ignited a frenzy of excitement, with many already speculating about ticket prices and eagerly imagining the electrifying atmosphere of a Kanye West concert in Nairobi.

The inclusion of Nairobi on Kanye's tour itinerary will elevate the city's growing prominence as a hub for international entertainment events.

Kanye West
Kanye West Once friendly rivals, the relationship between Drake and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, turned sour in 2018 when rumors began swirling that Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian had an affair with the Canadian rapper.Responding to the rumors in a now-deleted Instagram video, Ye addressed Drake directly and said: "People making rumors or thinking you fucked my wife and you're not saying nothing and carrying it like that, that don't sit well with my spirit."Drake and Ye then took a series of public shots at one another.During an appearance on LeBron James' HBO show "The Shop," Drake said he felt betrayed by Ye, because Ye had dropped his eponymous eighth studio album weeks before his own album, "Scorpion."In a series of tweets, Ye then accused Drake of threatening him and called him a "bully."To date, the pair still haven't put their feud to bed. Most recently, Drake released the song "Rescue Me," which included an audio sample of Kim talking about divorcing Ye. Business Insider USA

With Nyayo Stadium set to host the eagerly awaited performance, music lovers in Kenya and beyond are eagerly anticipating an unforgettable experience that promises to transcend cultural boundaries and unite fans from diverse backgrounds.

As the anticipation continues to build, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and ticketing information.

With Kanye's innovative approach to music and performance, coupled with the vibrant energy of Nairobi's music scene, December 12, 2024, is poised to mark a historic moment in Kenya's entertainment landscape.

