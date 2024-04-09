Kanze Dena's Biography: Education, career, marriage & overcoming depression after loss

Her story is one of resilience and success, overcoming challenges to reach remarkable heights in the media industry

Kanze Dena's early life and education

Kanze Dena, born Kellen Beatrice Kanze Dena in 1980, hails from a humble background. She was raised in Nairobi and Kwale.

Her educational journey began at Kianjokoma Primary School before she proceeded to Kieni Girls High School for her secondary education.

After completing her O-Levels in 1997, Kanze pursued further studies in journalism and mass communication at the Foundation College of Professional Studies.

Kanze Dena's media career

Kanze Dena's foray into the media industry commenced with an internship at the Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) radio, where she honed her skills as a Swahili newsreader.

Her exceptional performance during the internship earned her a position as a news anchor at KBC TV, where she spent six years before transitioning to Citizen TV.

At Citizen TV, Kanze co-hosted the popular show, 'Nipashe Wikendi', alongside Lulu Hassan, showcasing her prowess as a seasoned newscaster and director.

Her stellar reputation in the media industry led to her appointment as the Deputy State House spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) in 2018.

Kanze Dena's struggles: Losing a child, mum and overcoming depression

Kanze Dena's life has been marked by challenges, beginning with her father's departure when she was just four years old.

After high school, she worked various jobs, including as a potato peeler and dishwasher. Tragedy struck when she fell pregnant while working as a waitress, and her ex-boyfriend abandoned her upon learning the news.

Her daughter, Natasha Anzani, passed away three months after birth, plunging Dena into deep depression and multiple suicide attempts. Counseling at Nairobi Baptist Church became her refuge, aiding her recovery and rediscovery.

During her time at KBC, she welcomed her second child. However, a year later, tragedy struck when her mother passed away from cancer.

Kanze Dena's marriage and family

In a private ceremony at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County on March 2nd, 2019, Kanze Dena exchanged vows with Nick Mararo, CEO of Nuvision Media.