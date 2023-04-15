Karen Nyamu gives update on Samidoh's health after admission to hospital

The update came after Samidoh was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The lawmaker shared news of Samidoh’s admission to hospital and subsequent discharge without revealing what the Mugithi singer was suffering from.

Sharing a video at a fueling station, the lawmaker stated that she is in a jovial mood after her loved one got discharged from hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video posted on TikTok had the Senator in high spirits lip synching to one of Priscillah Waimani's signature sounds.

"Yule mtu unapenda akitoka hosi (When the person you love gets discharged from hospital)🥳🥳Thank you God 🙏🏽," Nyamu wrote, revealing that Samidoh had since been discharged.

In a subsequent post, the mother of three wished the singer a quick recovery with her fans also joining to wish him well.

She shared a snap of her and the singer on her Instagram Stories, showering the singer with praise and referring to him as their king.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Get well our king." Nyamu wrote.

Samidoh had not shared anything about his admission to hospital with his fans until Nyamu shared the update.

A spot check on his social media accounts indicates little activity with the last post on Instagram commenting on the cold weather in Nairobi made a day ago.

Silencing critics and defending relationship with Samidoh

ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, the lawmaker has been serving well-calculated tackles to her critics questioning her relationship with Samidoh.

Pulse Live Kenya

While many fans have been encouraging and supporting her for standing for the man she loves and the father of her children, a few have been mean to her and have met her full wrath.

Among them one fan identified as Kaylen Kay who was quick to attack the lawmaker, commenting on one of her workout videos, insinuating that she couldn't find her own man despite all her efforts to keep fit.

"All this fitness but still can't find yourself your own man. This life has no balance," the fan wrote

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen, however, did not take the criticism lying down and responded in a light but stunning manner.

"Me na hope tu hujaweka having ur own man kwa cv ukithani ni achievement," she fired back.

Karen Nyamu broke up with singer Samidoh in December 2022 after a public fallout during Samidoh's concert in Dubai.