The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Charles Ouma

Jimal nakupenda tu, you’re a good man. like I have always told you, Amira made the mistake to leave you just because of another woman - Karen Nyamu gushes over Jimal Rohosafi

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi
Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has heaped praises on businessman Jimal Rohosafi, adding that he is a good man.

Recommended articles

It all began after Jamal posted a photo on social media bonding with his newborn daughter with lover Michelle Wangari writing:

“The most precious jewels, you’ll ever have around your neck, are the arms of your daughter ❤️” .

Nyamu weighed in noting that she has on several occasions told that businessman how good he is as a person and that his ex-lover, social media influencer made a mistake in dumping him because of another woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimal nakupenda tu, you’re a good man. like I have always told you, Amira made the mistake to leave you just because of another woman," Nyamu wrote.

Karen Nyamu gushes over Jimal Rohosafi, claims Amber Ray made a mistake dumping him because of another woman
Karen Nyamu gushes over Jimal Rohosafi, claims Amber Ray made a mistake dumping him because of another woman Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of three expressed hope that at some point Amira will walk back to Jamal, noting that the businessman can handle all the women in his life.

“I hope siku moja atarudi unawaweza wote balance ndio key,” Nyamu added.

Jimal parted ways with Amber Ray in a nasty breakup that saw the two was their dirty linens in public before moving on to find love elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jimal RohoSafi welcomes 1st baby with Wangari amid wrangles with Amira

Amber moved on to date Kennedy Rapudo while the businessman found love in Michelle.

The pair announced the birth of their first child together through an Instagram post.

Jimal first uploaded three photos of himself, Wangari, and their baby before indicating that he is a first-time dad to a baby girl.

"I have many flaws to be perfect but have too many blessings to be ungrateful," Jimal captioned the photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their baby is named Amal J. Ibrahim.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu gives update on Samidoh's health after admission to hospital

Karen Nyamu gives update on Samidoh's health after admission to hospital

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

Sauti Sol star Bien shades MCSK for low payments

Sauti Sol star Bien shades MCSK for low payments

Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Trio Mio breaks silence after losing IG account to hackers

Trio Mio breaks silence after losing IG account to hackers

Zuchu gushes over Diamond’s message after splashing millions to buy sleek ride

Zuchu gushes over Diamond’s message after splashing millions to buy sleek ride

Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design