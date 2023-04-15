Karen Nyamu heaps praises on Jimal Rohosafi

It all began after Jamal posted a photo on social media bonding with his newborn daughter with lover Michelle Wangari writing:

“The most precious jewels, you’ll ever have around your neck, are the arms of your daughter ❤️” .

Nyamu weighed in noting that she has on several occasions told that businessman how good he is as a person and that his ex-lover, social media influencer made a mistake in dumping him because of another woman.

“Jimal nakupenda tu, you’re a good man. like I have always told you, Amira made the mistake to leave you just because of another woman," Nyamu wrote.

The mother of three expressed hope that at some point Amira will walk back to Jamal, noting that the businessman can handle all the women in his life.

“I hope siku moja atarudi unawaweza wote balance ndio key,” Nyamu added.

Jimal parted ways with Amber Ray in a nasty breakup that saw the two was their dirty linens in public before moving on to find love elsewhere.

Amber moved on to date Kennedy Rapudo while the businessman found love in Michelle.

The pair announced the birth of their first child together through an Instagram post.

Jimal first uploaded three photos of himself, Wangari, and their baby before indicating that he is a first-time dad to a baby girl.

"I have many flaws to be perfect but have too many blessings to be ungrateful," Jimal captioned the photos.

