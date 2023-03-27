ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

In videos shared by Karen's best friend, Bakhita Esther, Karen Nyamu and Samidoh were seen having a great time

Karen Nyamu & Samidoh
Karen Nyamu & Samidoh

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy, Samidoh were spotted together at Trade CS Moses Kuria's homecoming event on Sunday, March 26.

Recommended articles

The two were invited to Trade CS Moses Kuria's homecoming, where Samidoh was set to perform.

In videos shared on Instagram on Monday morning by Karen's best friend, Bakhita Esther, Karen and Samidoh were seen having a great time. The mother of one was even spotted dancing and singing along to Samidoh's songs.

Karen Nyamu writes Samidoh's name her cheek
Karen Nyamu writes Samidoh's name her cheek Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

The vocal politician looked happy and enjoyed the event before Samidoh joined her after performing.

In one of the videos, Karen could be seen displaying her affection and support for Samidoh in a unique way.

Nyamu wrote Samidoh on her left cheek and happily displayed it to her social media fans. Accompanying the clip was Jay Melody's love song 'Sawa.'

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu at Moses Kuria's home
Samidoh and Karen Nyamu at Moses Kuria's home Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Karen Nyamu's friend hints the senator is Samidoh's wife

The gesture showed Nyamu's affection for the singer and her support for his music.

The video went viral on social media, with many fans commenting on the duo's relationship.

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachgua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a County
Samidoh and Karen Nyamu during DP Gachgua's sister-in-law's burial in Murang'a County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Karen Nyamu scornfully fires back at a fan asking her to date fellow politicians

Some fans praised Nyamu for supporting Samidoh, while others expressed disappointment that Karen Nyamu insists on being with Samidoh despite his marriage to Edday Nderitu.

Samidoh and Nyamu have been making headlines since their relationship was made public.

Recently, they celebrated their daughter's first birthday with a party where they showered her with love. Nyamu's best friend Esther Bakhita shared a photo wearing a body-hugging white dress, posing with Samidoh at his daughter's birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu
Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu Pulse Live Kenya

The two were all smiles as they posed for the photo, and Bakhita insinuated that the Mugithi singer was Karen Nyamu's husband.

"A husband to my sister is a brother to me, " she captioned the photo

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been in the spotlight since Karen attended and caused drama at the singer's performance in Dubai.

After public outrage over the drama, the senator announced she had broken up with the Mugithi artist.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh
Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu, Samidoh leave fans guessing after being spotted together [Photos]

Nyamu said she was not ashamed of her actions but vowed not to be caught up in similar predicaments in the future. However, she has been spotted with Samidoh several times after the incident.

It's unclear whether the two are officially back together, but they appear to have a strong bond.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kate Actress crowned African female actor of the year as 4 Kenyans clinch awards

Kate Actress crowned African female actor of the year as 4 Kenyans clinch awards

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

Eric Omondi apologises to Odi Wa Murang'a over viral video

Eric Omondi apologises to Odi Wa Murang'a over viral video

Diana Marua tells off ex-boyfriends who dumped her as she gushes over Bahati

Diana Marua tells off ex-boyfriends who dumped her as she gushes over Bahati

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' celebrates another win, bags new title in Nairobi

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' celebrates another win, bags new title in Nairobi

Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

Legendary Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman appreciates Dandora artist

Videos of Ali Kiba & Diamond speaking sheng thrill their fans [Watch]

Videos of Ali Kiba & Diamond speaking sheng thrill their fans [Watch]

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

Mandonga 'Mtu Kazi' voices disappointment upon arriving in Kenya for his fight

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C unveils son in video [Watch]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C unveils son in video [Watch]

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce