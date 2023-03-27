Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

The two were invited to Trade CS Moses Kuria's homecoming, where Samidoh was set to perform.

In videos shared on Instagram on Monday morning by Karen's best friend, Bakhita Esther, Karen and Samidoh were seen having a great time. The mother of one was even spotted dancing and singing along to Samidoh's songs.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The vocal politician looked happy and enjoyed the event before Samidoh joined her after performing.

In one of the videos, Karen could be seen displaying her affection and support for Samidoh in a unique way.

Nyamu wrote Samidoh on her left cheek and happily displayed it to her social media fans. Accompanying the clip was Jay Melody's love song 'Sawa.'

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The gesture showed Nyamu's affection for the singer and her support for his music.

Social media reactions

The video went viral on social media, with many fans commenting on the duo's relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans praised Nyamu for supporting Samidoh, while others expressed disappointment that Karen Nyamu insists on being with Samidoh despite his marriage to Edday Nderitu.

Samidoh & Nyamu celebrate daughter's birthday

Samidoh and Nyamu have been making headlines since their relationship was made public.

Recently, they celebrated their daughter's first birthday with a party where they showered her with love. Nyamu's best friend Esther Bakhita shared a photo wearing a body-hugging white dress, posing with Samidoh at his daughter's birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The two were all smiles as they posed for the photo, and Bakhita insinuated that the Mugithi singer was Karen Nyamu's husband.

"A husband to my sister is a brother to me, " she captioned the photo

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's relationship has been in the spotlight since Karen attended and caused drama at the singer's performance in Dubai.

After public outrage over the drama, the senator announced she had broken up with the Mugithi artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karen Nyamu and Sammidoh Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamu said she was not ashamed of her actions but vowed not to be caught up in similar predicaments in the future. However, she has been spotted with Samidoh several times after the incident.