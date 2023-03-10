Businessman Jimal RohoSafi and his girlfriend Michelle Wangari have announced the birth of their first child together through an Instagram post.
Jimal RohoSafi welcomes 1st baby with Wangari amid wrangles with Amira
Jimal and Wangari have welcomed a baby girl together
Jimal first uploaded three photos of himself, Wangari, and their baby before indicating that he is a first-time dad to a baby girl.
"I have many flaws to be perfect but have too many blessings to be ungrateful," Jimal captioned the photos.
Wangari, through her Instagram page, introduced the name of their newborn angel and stated that she is content with everything that has happened. The baby's name is Amal J Ibrahim.
Jimal broke up with his ex-wife Amira in 2021, and he had said at the time that it would take him three years to fall in love again only for him to start dating the following year.
“I said I would fall in love after three years, but it seems time has moved fast," Jimal wrote.
Wangari later confirmed that she was dating Jimal this year on Valentine's Day after weeks of speculation that they were just best friends.
“We are celebrating more than our Valentine’s, the best decision we ever made was having you,” Wangari wrote.
Jimal's tug-of-war with Amira
Jimal and his ex-wife Amira have been throwing shade at each other ever since they broke up, and both have been tarnishing the other party's name in what has been an unending conflict despite divorcing.
Jimal RohaSafi shared a cryptic message addressing his ex-wife sarcastically by asking men to date women who can forgive. This was after Amira refused to forgive him despite publicly asking for her apology.
"When you are dating to marry, date a forgiving partner, not the one that will drag issues from Nazareth to Galilee," Jimal wrote.
Amira recently confessed that Jimal was violent when the two were married and that the same continued even when she was pregnant, which led to her miscarriage.
Jimal, however, countered the allegations by saying that Amira is a liar since she could have already told the whole world that she was expectant immediately after she found out that she was carrying a baby.
