I didn’t know Samidoh was married - Karen Nyamu opens up

City politician Karen Nyamu has disclosed that she did not know her baby daddy Samidoh was married.

According to her Samidoh was not even wearing a ring.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Nyamu said they met at a political event where the singer was performing, became friends and she only came to know Samidoh was married after 4 months.

The city politician stated that a city MCA told her Samidoh was married, after she spotted them together.

“We met in a political event he was performing in sometime back and we became friends. Jalas can you believe I didn’t know that Samidoh was married because he was not even wearing a ring. I came to know that Samidoh is married after being his friend for four months.

You know that Mafirifiri MCA is the one who saw us together ad told me that Samidoh is married,” said Karen Nyamu.

The mother of two noted that the only thing she ahs a problem with after her ugly fight with Samidoh, is the fact that people now think she is a home wrecker.

“The only thing I have a problem with is people thinking I’m a home wrecker and I was doing things to compete with his wife,” she added.