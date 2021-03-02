The drama surrounding Samidoh’s affair with City Politician Karen Nyamu is far from over. Minutes after Samidoh went public with an apology to his wife for siring a kid out of wedlock, Ms Nyamu has also fired back, accusing him of hypocrisy.

In a series on posts seen by Pulse Live, Ms Nyamu said that Samidoh is trying to run away from reality, leaking their private chats that captures their conversation around the whole scandal.

“Running away from reality mpaka Lini…Lakini si ata Ungeshika your lovely wife, Bibi vile wewe hunishika? Wanaume wewe.

It was easier to declare whole truth not half because utakuwa slave wa ma apologies. You have done nothing wrong babe.”

"Hypocrisy is apologizing then begging on WhatsApp, hehe sema Live" shared Karen Nyamu.

Screenshots

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's apology

Karen Nyamu reacts to Samidoh's apology

Samidoh's apology

On Tuesday, the Mugithi singer confirmed that he had an affair with Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son Sam Muchoki Jnr.

In a long post, the singer said that he had put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.

He went on to state that he is a proud father and will always support his children in all ways.

“I am sorry!!!

I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with Ms. Karen Nyamu and its this involvement that led to the birth of an innocent child whom i have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children.

I am however perturbed by the motive and timing of these past videos which have led unnecessary trolling of the child and my wife, I have never left my wife of 11 years for another woman. I apologized to her and my family before.

I now apologize to you my fans for setting a bad example. I take full responsibility for my mistakes which I regret. We have had our own shares of ups and downs but we are stronger and happy together. #Godblessus #Godblessmymarriage #yoursupportialwaystreasure,” reads Samidoh’s post.

