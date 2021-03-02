Kikuyu musician Samidoh Muchoki has finally confirmed that he had an affair with City Politician Karen Nyamu, which led to the birth of their son.

In a long post, the singer said that he has put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.

Samidoh said that he is a proud father and will always support his children in all ways.

Samidoh with his wife

The singer pointed out that the innocent child and his wife have been the biggest casualties of unnecessary trolling from the public since the information went public.

He went on to state that he has already apologized to his wife and family, as he also apologized to the fans for setting a bad example.

Samidoh who shared a picture with his wife noted that he regrets doing it, but they are stronger and happy together.

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh

“I am sorry!!!

I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with Ms. Karen Nyamu and its this involvement that led to the birth of an innocent child whom i have and will always support both emotionally and materially. I am a proud father to my children.

I am however perturbed by the motive and timing of these past videos which have led unnecessary trolling of the child and my wife, I have never left my wife of 11 years for another woman. I apologized to her and my family before.

I now apologize to you my fans for setting a bad example. I take full responsibility for my mistakes which I regret. We have had our own shares of ups and downs but we are stronger and happy together. #Godblessus #Godblessmymarriage #yoursupportialwaystreasure,” reads Samidoh’s post.

