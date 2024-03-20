'Kata simu tupo site' comedian Mzee Mjegeje dies in Tanzania

The creator behind the viral street phrase 'Kata simu tupo site' has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and unforgettable catchphrases.

The phrase 'Kata Simu, Tupo Site' took East Africa by storm in 2022, permeating Kenyan street lingo and even making its way into political discourse and social media trends.

From cringe-worthy TikTok videos to everyday conversations, Mzee Mjegeje's comedic genius knew no bounds.

In the original video that sparked the phenomenon, Mzee Mjegeje could be seen passionately urging someone to hang up the phone, emphasizing the importance of being present and focused.

"Kata simu kata simu tupo site we don't like disturbance of the head you understand," he said in the popular video.

The late Tanzanian comedian Mzee Mjegeje Pulse Live Kenya

His delivery, coupled with his trademark humor, made the phrase an instant hit among audiences of all ages.

Reflecting on his inspiration and creative process, Mzee Mjegeje once shared, "I'm inspired by art and seek to create content that appeals to the audience."

His dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with his audience through laughter earned him a special place in the hearts of many.

Beyond his comedic talents, Mzee Mjegeje was also a savvy entrepreneur, having owned a successful hotel in Tanzania before venturing into the world of entertainment. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, he remained resilient in his pursuit of success and happiness.

Below is the video that made him popular in the region:

Born and bred in Bagamoyo, Tanzania, Mzee Mjegeje was a proud football fan who could often be spotted cheering on his favorite teams in local matches.

His love for the game mirrored his passion for entertaining others and bringing joy to those around him.