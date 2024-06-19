The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kate Kamau's wake-up call: I sincerely apologise for the insensitive comment I made

Lynet Okumu

Kate Actress issues heartfelt apology after Kenyans threaten to boycott brands she represents and cancel her

Kate Actress
  • Kate Actress issued an apology after facing backlash
  • There was discontent and calls for boycotting the brands she represents
  • The controversy also involved her participation in President William Ruto's state visit to the U.S., which led to allegations of government funding for the trip

Recommended articles

As Kenyans continue to voice their discontent online and through protests against the 2024 Finance Bill, actress Kate Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, has issued an apology for her recent remarks.

The actress faced backlash from her fans and the public, who accused her of insensitivity and 'fence-sitting' during a critical moment for many Kenyans.

Kate Kamau was among several celebrities, including Eddie Butita, who faced criticism from Kenyans for not taking a clear stance on the Finance Bill.

Kate Actress
This discontent even extended to calls for boycotting products like Harpik and Nice & Lovely, for which Kate is a brand ambassador. The growing pressure prompted her to clarify her position on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Kate shared several posters from the protest movement and reaffirmed her stance, stating, "My stand has been and still is #RejectFinanceBill."

This declaration was an effort to show solidarity with the protesters and dispel any notions of indifference.

Kate Actress
The controversy surrounding Kate Kamau also stemmed from her involvement in President William Ruto's state visit to the US in May.

Kate was part of an entourage that attended a luncheon hosted at Tyler Perry Studios in honor of the President’s visit.

Reports emerged that the trip, involving at least 30 people, had cost Kenyan taxpayers an estimated Sh250 million in travel expenses alone, sparking public outrage.

Kate Actress
In response to these allegations, Kate clarified that her trip was not funded by the Kenyan government but was instead an invitation from the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

“Your thinking is so limited. Some of us don’t need government money to thrive. This trip is completely self-funded. This is me investing in my brand and taking care of my business. Get it?

“My invitation was courtesy of the US Embassy in Nairobi and this trip is completely self-funded, just in case you thought my brand was beans. Breathe, my beloved, I have only just begun”. Kate wrote.

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya
Acknowledging the backlash, Kate Kamau issued an apology to her fans and the public for her initial response to the criticism. She wrote:

"I want to sincerely apologise for the insensitive comment I made on my Instagram page. After much reflection, I realize that it was a reflex response to the false allegations about my recent trip to the US being government-sponsored.

"I reiterate that it wasn't. However, I acknowledge that I should have responded in a more respectful way. I remain committed to using my platform to advocate for all our fundamental rights as a people, and will continue to voice my support for the betterment of our country."

Kate Actress
Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya
Kate’s apology was met with mixed reactions. While some fans appreciated her willingness to acknowledge her mistake and apologize, others felt the damage had already been done.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
