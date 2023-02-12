ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

A collage image of Janet Mbugua, Fridah Mwaka and Kate Actress
A collage image of Janet Mbugua, Fridah Mwaka and Kate Actress

Award-winning NTV journalist, Fridah Mwaka, media personality Janet Mbugua, Kate Actress and Carol Soni are among nominees in the various categories at the Ladies in Media Awards (LIMA) 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The award seeks to acknowledge, honor and celebrate Africa’s best female talent in the media who continue to have a positive impact in the media and the society at large.

It features 18 categories and more than 50 nominees from across the continent with the award gala set to be held in Ghana on March 25, 2023 with the nominees from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe expected to grace the event.

The nomination list also features several celebrities and accomplished media personalities below as listed on the website who are among Africa's finest.

  1. Fridah Mwaka- Outstanding News Anchor of the Year
  2. Melissa Kiplagat-Africa Female actor of the year.
  3. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)- Africa Female Actor of the Year.
  4. Wanjira Longauer- Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year.
  5. Tess Libanzi- Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year.
  6. Janet Mbugua- Outstanding Female Humanitarian of the Year.
  7. Violetta Ngina- Emerging Female TV Personality of the Year
  8. Carol Sonie-Female Influencer of the Year.
  9. Lizz Ntonjira- Africa Female Author of the Year

READ: NTV's Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named 2022 journalists of the year

The nominees will be banking on the support of the public who can vote on the Ladies in Media website or by liking the nominee’s picture on Instagram @ladiesinmediaaward.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

Mwaka who joined NTV from the rival KTN anchors evening news bulletin dubbed NTV Jioni and co-hosts Gumzo la Sato.

She has been commended for her mastery of the Swahili language, outstanding eloquence while presenting news items and ability to explain complex issues in a way that her audience can understand.

Most recently, Mwaka and her colleague, Lofty Matambo were named the 2022 male and female journalists of the year respectively during the Pwani Golden Awards.

Janet Mbugua's influence spreads beyond the media with her Inua Dada initiative impacting lives of thousands.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Rev Lucy Natasha displays her love for Chelsea in cute photos

Rev Lucy Natasha displays her love for Chelsea in cute photos

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post