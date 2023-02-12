Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

The award seeks to acknowledge, honor and celebrate Africa’s best female talent in the media who continue to have a positive impact in the media and the society at large.

It features 18 categories and more than 50 nominees from across the continent with the award gala set to be held in Ghana on March 25, 2023 with the nominees from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe expected to grace the event.

The nomination list also features several celebrities and accomplished media personalities below as listed on the website who are among Africa's finest.

Fridah Mwaka- Outstanding News Anchor of the Year Melissa Kiplagat-Africa Female actor of the year. Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress)- Africa Female Actor of the Year. Wanjira Longauer- Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year. Tess Libanzi- Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year. Janet Mbugua- Outstanding Female Humanitarian of the Year. Violetta Ngina- Emerging Female TV Personality of the Year Carol Sonie-Female Influencer of the Year. Lizz Ntonjira- Africa Female Author of the Year

The nominees will be banking on the support of the public who can vote on the Ladies in Media website or by liking the nominee’s picture on Instagram @ladiesinmediaaward.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwaka who joined NTV from the rival KTN anchors evening news bulletin dubbed NTV Jioni and co-hosts Gumzo la Sato.

She has been commended for her mastery of the Swahili language, outstanding eloquence while presenting news items and ability to explain complex issues in a way that her audience can understand.

Most recently, Mwaka and her colleague, Lofty Matambo were named the 2022 male and female journalists of the year respectively during the Pwani Golden Awards.