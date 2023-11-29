The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Amos Robi

Vera Sidika was also among the winners in a race which saw her nominated alongside Nigerian top names

Kate Actress
Kate Actress

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, is celebrating her victory after clinching the Actress of the Winner title at the African Women's Awards.

Recommended articles

Kate Actress, who competed against nine other top actresses predominantly from Nigeria, stood out as the only Kenyan nominee in the category.

Expressing her joy upon being declared the winner, Kate Actress extended her gratitude to her fans, acknowledging the support they had shown her. She wrote, "Mmeamua ni wow! wow! wow! design ya ambulance all year, Thank you Fam."

The category featured seasoned Nollywood stars such as Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, and Eve Esin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other nominees included Kehinde Bankole (Nigeria), Khanya Mkangisa (South Africa), Scarlet Gomez (Nigeria), Bukunmi Oluwasina (Nigeria), Kgotmoso Christopher (South Africa), and Nse Ikpe Etim (Nigeria).

The win for Kate Actress comes just over a month after she was crowned Fashion Influencer of the Year at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.

Another Kenyan who triumphed at the awards is Vera Sidika, crowned as the Celebrity Sensation of the Year.

She surpassed four Nigerian acts to claim the title. Verah expressed her gratitude, saying, "We did it sweethearts celebrity sensation. Thanks to everyone that voted for me. Kenya on top."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Africa Women's Awards aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments and groundbreaking achievements of hardworking African women across various sectors.

This fourth edition of the awards, themed 'Year of the Woman,' celebrates the extraordinary contributions made by women in shaping the narrative of the African continent.

The victories of prominent Kenyan figures, including Kate Actress and Vera Sidika, underscore the growing influence and impact of Kenyan women in the African entertainment landscape and beyond.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Young Thug's defense lawyer said his name stands for 'Truly Humble Under God'

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

DJ Kalonje talks about his side hustles after 12 years in the industry

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results