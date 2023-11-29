Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Kate Actress, who competed against nine other top actresses predominantly from Nigeria, stood out as the only Kenyan nominee in the category.

Expressing her joy upon being declared the winner, Kate Actress extended her gratitude to her fans, acknowledging the support they had shown her. She wrote, "Mmeamua ni wow! wow! wow! design ya ambulance all year, Thank you Fam."

The category featured seasoned Nollywood stars such as Ini Edo, Mercy Johnson, and Eve Esin.

Other nominees included Kehinde Bankole (Nigeria), Khanya Mkangisa (South Africa), Scarlet Gomez (Nigeria), Bukunmi Oluwasina (Nigeria), Kgotmoso Christopher (South Africa), and Nse Ikpe Etim (Nigeria).

The win for Kate Actress comes just over a month after she was crowned Fashion Influencer of the Year at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023.

Another Kenyan who triumphed at the awards is Vera Sidika, crowned as the Celebrity Sensation of the Year.

She surpassed four Nigerian acts to claim the title. Verah expressed her gratitude, saying, "We did it sweethearts celebrity sensation. Thanks to everyone that voted for me. Kenya on top."

The Africa Women's Awards aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding accomplishments and groundbreaking achievements of hardworking African women across various sectors.

This fourth edition of the awards, themed 'Year of the Woman,' celebrates the extraordinary contributions made by women in shaping the narrative of the African continent.