ADVERTISEMENT
KECOBO initiates probe into alleged misuse of Sh56 million artist royalties

Amos Robi

According to the Copyright Regulations, at least 70 per cent of the collected amount, translating to around Sh173 million, should have been distributed as royalties

KECOBO Board chairperson Joshua Kuttuny
Joshua Kutunny, the Chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO), has called for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Sh56 million designated for artists.

This sum was purportedly mishandled by Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), sparking widespread concern and prompting immediate action from KECOBO.

The controversy centers around three licensed CMOs, the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP), and the Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).

These organizations, responsible for collecting and distributing royalties to artists, reported a combined collection of approximately Sh249.7 million from January to December 2023.

However, discrepancies in the accounting and distribution of these funds have raised serious questions about their management practices.

KECOBO's scrutiny of the financial reports presented by these CMOs revealed significant inconsistencies.

READ: Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

For instance, while KAMP and PRISK accounted for their shares of the collection, MCSK reported a noticeable shortfall of Sh26 million.

Further examination showed that royalties were disbursed only for the first quarter of 2023, leaving the earnings from the subsequent quarters undistributed despite an ostensibly improved business climate.

According to the Copyright (CMO) Regulations, at least 70 per cent of the collected amount, translating to around Sh173 million, should have been distributed as royalties.

The failure to meet this threshold underscores a glaring non-compliance with statutory obligations.

The CMOs cited various challenges, including a lack of police enforcement, substantial legal fees, and arrears in taxes to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), as factors hindering their ability to make adequate royalty payments.

READ: Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

In response to these alarming findings, KECOBO has demanded additional documentation from the CMOs, including detailed income reports, legal fee breakdowns, and evidence of allocations for final royalties in 2023.

Preliminary analysis by KECOBO management highlighted unsustainable collection expenses, with only a meagre 10.5 per cent of collections being allocated as royalties. This situation falls significantly short of the standards set by copyright law.

The most concerning revelation was MCSK's inability to account for Sh56 million, comprising unreported joint collections and funds received from other CMOs and international sources.

This alarming discrepancy has prompted Kutunny to direct the case to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for thorough investigation.

READ: Khaligraph Jones gives his unfiltered insight on MCSK's Sh20M payout to 16K artists

As KECOBO seeks to address these issues, it has also initiated discussions with the Communications Authority and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to enhance enforcement mechanisms for CMOs.

Additionally, there is contemplation of a government-led CMO to consolidate copyright management, a move that could significantly streamline the process and ensure greater transparency and fairness for artists.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
