Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

In response, MCSK's Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has stepped forward to address the claims and provide clarity on the matter.

Nonini took to social media to express his concerns, claiming that MCSK directors were benefiting more from the organization's funds than the artists themselves.

He highlighted figures indicating that out of the Sh109,030,384 collected by MCSK in the year 2023, only Sh10,500,000 was distributed to artists.

"This is a problem in all CMOs administration and directors benefit more than anyone," Nonini stated.

Nonini further emphasised that the Kenya Copyright Board mandates that 70 per cent of revenue collected by MCSK should go to artists, with the remaining 30 per cent allocated to administrative costs. However, he alleged that this guideline was not being adhered to.

In response to Nonini's claims, MCSK CEO Ezekiel Mutua dismissed the allegations and shifted the blame to the rapper himself.

Mutua accused Nonini of embezzling funds during his tenure as a director of the Music Publishers Association of Kenya (MUPAKE) and the Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK).

"There's this fugitive @Noninimgenge2ru who embezzled musicians' money when he was a director of MUPAKE & PRISK. We reported him and his gang to the police last week and we are pursuing their prosecution," Mutua stated in a tweet.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua further clarified that the report shared by Nonini was from a previous period when the rapper served as a director, suggesting that it did not accurately reflect the current state of affairs at MCSK.

He alleged that the document was lifted from MUPAKE accounts from 2017-2019 and doctored to suit Nonini's narrative.

In light of the ongoing controversy, Mutua assured stakeholders that there would be transparency in the distribution of funds moving forward.

He urged individuals to ignore the fake documents being circulated by those with ulterior motives and reiterated MCSK's commitment to serving artists' interests.

"Those asking for a report right now hold your horses. You do not audit the distribution midway.

"I promise you that there will be transparency in the manner in which we do business. Ignore the fake documents being circulated by the thieves who ran the corrupt MUPAKE and can't believe we are now distributing real money to members," added Mutua.

Music Copy Right Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya