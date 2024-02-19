Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties

Expressing his concerns on Twitter, Itumbi directed sharp criticism towards the MCSK CEO, Dr Ezekiel Mutua.

He highlighted the vast contrast between the meagre royalties paid to musicians and the substantial earnings of collectors. Itumbi questioned the sustainability of this model, advocating for greater empowerment of artists.

"Dear Ezekiel Mutua, yaani, we are paying musicians peanuts as royalties and paying the collectors millions. and you find nothing wrong with that model? Musicians = PEANUTS/ Per Year . CMOS CEO = 1.3M Per month. Hii apana! Let us empower our artists, on that, like Paul in Scripture, My Eyes are firmly on the finishing line!" said Itumbi.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Mutua defended the autonomy of collective management organisations (CMOs) like MCSK, asserting that government interference would undermine their independence.

He emphasised the importance of services like Skiza Tunes and streaming platforms in generating revenue for artists, cautioning against conflating licensing with administrative control.

"The government has no business interfering in the operations of CMOs. They are governed by their articles of association and bylaws. And by the way, we are all for accountability. We are all for technology. We are just against government interference in private property," said Mutua.

Itumbi countered by proposing a digital overhaul of the current system, advocating for a government-led initiative to create a transparent digital platform for managing royalties.

Pulse Live Kenya

He stressed the need for artists to receive their rightful compensation promptly and without intermediaries, highlighting the potential of digital platforms to streamline processes and minimize fraud.

While acknowledging the benefits of digital platforms, Mutua reiterated concerns about government interference and the risk of cartel influence. He emphasised the need to safeguard private entities from external manipulation.

Itumbi remained resolute in his stance, emphasising the benefits of a digital system in enhancing transparency and empowering artists.

