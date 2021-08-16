Keep off Governor Alfred Mutua's private life – Shouts Mike Sonko

Taking to social media, Sonko said that it’s not right for people to poke their Noses into Mutua’s breakup. He went on to laud Ms Nganga as a strong woman who has been very instrumental in Governor Mutua’s life and leadership since 2011.

“My fellow bloggers, can you keep off Governor Alfred Mutua's private life? Kukula na kukuliwa is normal and part of life. Hata nyinyi mabibi zenu wanakulwa tu vile munakulana nje but hawawezi kubali mujue vile tu nyinyi hamukubali wao wajue mukikulana nje. @ngangalillian, you are a strong woman and continue being strong especially during this difficult time when you are undergoing challenges. We say behind every successful man there's a woman. You have been with Dr. Alfred since 2011 when I was elected as MP 15 years ago, meaning you met this guy before he became Governor” reds part of Sonko’s post.

The former Nairobi County Boss also asked Mutua and Lillian to forgive each other and rekindle their lost love.

“My humble appeal to both of you please, forgive each other and forget about what transpired in your lives as a family and just agree the devil is a liar and he has no place in your lives. This is all about the two of you as a family, so let people talk during the day but they will all go to bed at night and life will go on. I plead with both of you, sameaneni because hii ni mambo ya kidunia. Come on Lilian, think about it!! Naku Mutua ekana na maindu mainge eka na muka waku asyoke musi” said Sonko.

Sonko went on to sound a tough warning at the musician said to be the cause of Mutua and Lillian’s breakup.

“Nawewe msanii jipe shughuli ingekuwa ni mimi ati tume differ na bibi yangu alafu the first days of our divorce unadunda nae kunihurt hio sausage yako naeza kuikata into pieces na nijipeleke police station” added Mike Sonko.

Juliani, Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga Pulse Live Kenya

The Statement

On August 15, 2021, Mutua and his now ex-wife issued statements informing their fans and followers that they ended their marriage two months ago.

Ms Nganga claimed the winds of change had blown her way and she had severed her relationship with the governor without going into details.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end my long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together,” reads part if her statement.

She also announced her resignation as Machakos First Lady through the same statement.

“I put down the Machakos First Lady cap- and what an honor it has been to be of service!,” she said “I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity work etc through the “Lillian Nganga Foundation’ as this has always formed who l am as a person" she said.

Governor Alfred Mutua & Wife Lillian Nganga Announce Separation (Statement) Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua's statement

Governor Mutua would follow his now ex-wife’s post with his on, also announcing that their marriage had ended.

In a carefully worded statement, the governor said that though separated, ‘Lillian will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart’.

“Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are in amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly.

Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects.