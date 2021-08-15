The two love birds issued statements on Sunday, announcing that they agreed to part ways amicably about two months ago.

With the separation Ms Nganga ceases being the Machakos County First Lady.

In his separation note, Mutua said that despite going their separate ways, they will remain to be friends.

Governor Alfred Mutua & Wife Lillian Nganga Announce Separation (Statement) Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Mutua’s Statement

“There is a song by Roger Whittaker that has the line: “the first time we said hello, we started to say goodbye.”

Lillian and I have been a blessing to each other. Two months ago, we decided to slowly disengage. We are in amicable terms and remain very close as friends. We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly.

Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects.

She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important.

I thank God for bringing Lillian into my life and the many ways we have made each other grow. We have had a laugh and at times a tear but all in all we have been a power couple and very happy. We celebrate life and are pleased that we have reached this decision in a mature, agreeable manner.

I am a happy and blessed man and we have agreed we will protect and support each other”.

Lilian Nganga statement

On the other hand, the Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga said steps down announcing break up with Governor Alfred Mutua.

"I decided to end my long-term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I'm forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends," she says.

Ng'ang' Llillian's post

Photos of Alfred Mutua and Lillian Mutua during their Happy Days

