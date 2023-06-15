Socialite Amber Ray has once again found herself at the center of controversy as rumors swirl about her husband's alleged involvement in money laundering.
Kennedy Rapudo comes clean about source of wealth after Wash Wash allegations
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray have never shied away form displaying their lavish lifestyle!
Their opulent lifestyle displayed on social media has only intensified speculations about the source of their wealth.
In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Amber Ray's son expressed surprise at his stepfather's lack of visible work-related activities, prompting an acknowledgment from Amber Ray herself.
Suspicion surrounding Rapudo's wealth
Amidst the glitz and glamour of their social media posts, Gavin openly expressed his surprise at his stepfather's perceived lack of work involvement.
“I have never seen him at meetings or working. We always seem to have money, but he doesn’t seem to be working; it seems suspicious,” Gavin said.
Amber Ray acknowledges her son's observation and reveals that her husband has been accused of being involved in money laundering, which has led to doubts about the legitimacy of their wealth.
Rapudo, however, defends himself against the allegations, asserting that he has hired individuals to work for him while dismissing rumors propagated by those who engage in idleness themselves.
Rapudo - am intelligent and business oriented
He confidently proclaims his intelligence and business acumen, emphasizing that he provides for his family and disregards the opinions of gossipers.
He mentions hiring individuals to work for him while dismissively referring to the gossipers as lazy. He asserts that his success stems from his own efforts and emphasizes that he doesn't need to prove himself to others.
“I am smart and I have hired people to work for me, people who are as lazy as those who are spreading rumours about me,” said Rapudo.
This is not the first time Amber Ray and Rapudo have had to defend their extravagant way of life.
Rapudo & Amber Ray justify their extravagant living
In a past interview, Rapudo attributed their extravagant spending and wealth to divine blessings bestowed upon them by God.
He emphasizes their love for each other, hard work, and seeking divine intervention. Rapudo portrays their lifestyle as a testimony to God's blessings, suggesting that their abundance is a result of their faith and gratitude.
