Amber Ray films Kennedy Rapudo washing their baby, compares him with her ex

According to Amber, her son's father never washed their him, considering it a taboo in their culture.

"With my Kikuyu baby daddy, this was a big taboo. He used to say that such work is meant for women and that his culture doesn't allow that," Amber Ray wrote.

She continued by stating that they didn't have any house help at the time, so she would fetch water from the borehole by herself.

Additionally, she would wash clothes, including their son's nappies, and cook food. As if that wasn't enough, she would stay awake almost the entire night to take care of the baby.

She concluded by expressing that Rapudo's act of washing their baby is one of the many answered prayers in her life.

Who is Amber Ray and Rapudo's daughter?

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo welcomed their baby girl, Africanah, on May 15. Amber broke the news through a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page.

In the touching video, Amber Ray is seen lying on a hospital bed, with Rapudo sitting beside her, gently holding her hands.

The camera captures a beautiful moment as Kennedy lovingly checks on their precious little bundle of joy, peacefully resting in a nearby baby bed.

Accompanying the scene is the sweet melody of "My Sweet Love" by Wahu, playing softly in the background.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Amber Ray took the opportunity to introduce her daughter to the world while expressing her gratitude towards Rapudo for his unwavering support.