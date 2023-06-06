The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray films Kennedy Rapudo washing their baby, compares him with her ex

Fabian Simiyu

Amber Ray took a video of Kennedy washing their baby at home

Amber Ray on June 4, 2023
Amber Ray on June 4, 2023

Amber Ray shared a clip on her Instagram stories of her baby daddy, Kennedy Rapudo, washing their newborn daughter. In her post, she compared his personality to that of her son's father.

Recommended articles

According to Amber, her son's father never washed their him, considering it a taboo in their culture.

"With my Kikuyu baby daddy, this was a big taboo. He used to say that such work is meant for women and that his culture doesn't allow that," Amber Ray wrote.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray shares heartfelt words of wisdom for unborn daughter

She continued by stating that they didn't have any house help at the time, so she would fetch water from the borehole by herself.

Additionally, she would wash clothes, including their son's nappies, and cook food. As if that wasn't enough, she would stay awake almost the entire night to take care of the baby.

She concluded by expressing that Rapudo's act of washing their baby is one of the many answered prayers in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo welcomed their baby girl, Africanah, on May 15. Amber broke the news through a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page.

In the touching video, Amber Ray is seen lying on a hospital bed, with Rapudo sitting beside her, gently holding her hands.

The camera captures a beautiful moment as Kennedy lovingly checks on their precious little bundle of joy, peacefully resting in a nearby baby bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray, Kennedy Rapudo spark reunion rumours with latest video [Watch]

Accompanying the scene is the sweet melody of "My Sweet Love" by Wahu, playing softly in the background.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Amber Ray took the opportunity to introduce her daughter to the world while expressing her gratitude towards Rapudo for his unwavering support.

Before the birth of their daughter, rumours circulated that Amber Ray and Rapudo were not together, but they proved their detractors wrong.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray films Kennedy Rapudo washing their baby, compares him with her ex

Amber Ray films Kennedy Rapudo washing their baby, compares him with her ex

Jackie Matubia reveals Baby D's face after 1 year

Jackie Matubia reveals Baby D's face after 1 year

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

Ciku Muiruri calls for help following the kidnap of her daughter

How ex-Classic 105 presenter's suit against employer transformed the media industry

How ex-Classic 105 presenter's suit against employer transformed the media industry

How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

Eric Omondi labels Butita 'Judas' after State House meeting

Eric Omondi labels Butita 'Judas' after State House meeting

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Akothee and her husband Omosh

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

My heart is aching - TV presenter confesses undying love for Kwambox