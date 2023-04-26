Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

The Kenyan socialite and businesswoman recently celebrated her son Gavin's 13th birthday in style. Amber Ray, who is also pregnant with her second child, treated Gavin to a gift of his choice.

In a heartwarming Instagram video, Amber is seen conversing with Gavin happily in their living room.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She then pulls out two papers with surprise gifts and asks Gavin to pick one. One of the papers read "Trip to Paris for your birthday" while the other one read "iPhone 14."

The excitement on Gavin's face was palpable as he quickly grabbed one of the papers, which turned out to be an iPhone 14.

Although Gavin was momentarily disappointed, he quickly regained his composure, and both mother and son walked to the iPhone shop to get the phone. The pair is then seen unwrapping and trying out the phone inside the shop, all while enjoying each other's company.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

An iPhone 14 costs between Sh125,000 to Sh290,000 depending on the features.

Amber's message to her son was clear, life is a game of choices, and the cards you leave behind become the reasons for your next choices.

As his mother, Amber's work is to create an environment where his choices are only the best for the best and from the best.

"Life is a game of choices, and the cards you leave behind become the reasons for your next choices. My work as his mother is to create for him an environment where his choices are only the best for the best and from the best," Amber captioned the video

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber's love for her son shines through in every word of her caption. She describes Gavin as her pride and joy, her sun and stars, and the single most important human in her life.

"Happy 13th birthday to my pride and joy, my sun and stars: My wonderful son! There isn’t any other love quite as unique, strong and powerful as that between a mother and her son.

"There is a bond that exists which is unparalleled by any other love. You are the single most important human in my life, son, and I hope you know that will never change," Amber wrote.

She goes on to wish him all the happiness possible on his special day, a lifetime of special moments filled with joy, and lets him know that her love for him will never change.

"Wishing you all the happiness possible on your special day, my dear, and a lifetime of special moments filled with joy! I love you so much," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya