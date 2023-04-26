The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Amber Ray has celebrated her son Gavin's birthday with an expensive gift!

Amber Ray celebrates her son Gavin's birthday with an expensive gift
Amber Ray celebrates her son Gavin's birthday with an expensive gift

Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has yet again set the bar high for parents with her latest gesture towards her son.

Recommended articles

The Kenyan socialite and businesswoman recently celebrated her son Gavin's 13th birthday in style. Amber Ray, who is also pregnant with her second child, treated Gavin to a gift of his choice.

In a heartwarming Instagram video, Amber is seen conversing with Gavin happily in their living room.

Amber Ray's son Gavin
Amber Ray's son Gavin Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

She then pulls out two papers with surprise gifts and asks Gavin to pick one. One of the papers read "Trip to Paris for your birthday" while the other one read "iPhone 14."

The excitement on Gavin's face was palpable as he quickly grabbed one of the papers, which turned out to be an iPhone 14.

Although Gavin was momentarily disappointed, he quickly regained his composure, and both mother and son walked to the iPhone shop to get the phone. The pair is then seen unwrapping and trying out the phone inside the shop, all while enjoying each other's company.

Amber Ray and son, Gavin
Amber Ray and son, Gavin Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

An iPhone 14 costs between Sh125,000 to Sh290,000 depending on the features.

Amber's message to her son was clear, life is a game of choices, and the cards you leave behind become the reasons for your next choices.

As his mother, Amber's work is to create an environment where his choices are only the best for the best and from the best.

"Life is a game of choices, and the cards you leave behind become the reasons for your next choices. My work as his mother is to create for him an environment where his choices are only the best for the best and from the best," Amber captioned the video

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber's love for her son shines through in every word of her caption. She describes Gavin as her pride and joy, her sun and stars, and the single most important human in her life.

"Happy 13th birthday to my pride and joy, my sun and stars: My wonderful son! There isn’t any other love quite as unique, strong and powerful as that between a mother and her son.

"There is a bond that exists which is unparalleled by any other love. You are the single most important human in my life, son, and I hope you know that will never change," Amber wrote.

She goes on to wish him all the happiness possible on his special day, a lifetime of special moments filled with joy, and lets him know that her love for him will never change.

"Wishing you all the happiness possible on your special day, my dear, and a lifetime of special moments filled with joy! I love you so much," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray's son Gavin
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray's son Gavin Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

Amber Ray's fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo also wished Gavin a happy birthday.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a 'job placement service'

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a 'job placement service'

Maina Kageni recalls how mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Maina Kageni recalls how mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding