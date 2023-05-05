The sports category has moved to a new website.

Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Lynet Okumu

Amber Ray and her fiancé had decided to take a vacation to undisclosed location to celebrate Rapudo's birthday

Controversial socialite Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, recently revealed on her Instagram stories that her son Gavin had been hospitalized after falling seriously ill.

Through her Instagram stories on Thursday, the socialite disclosed that she had to cut her vacation short to rush back to be with her son in the hospital.

Amber and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo had gone on a vacation to an undisclosed location in one of Kenya's many animal parks to celebrate Kennedy's birthday last week. However, they had to abruptly end their vacation after Gavin fell ill.

The socialite shared a video of her son lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown, but refrained from revealing the hospital where he was admitted.

Amber's post indicated that her son's condition wasn't life-threatening, although he looked tired in the video. The teenager could be seen using his newly gifted iPhone 14 pro Max from his mother.

Kennedy Rapudo was also present at the hospital, seated by Gavin's bedside and using his phone while the television played in the background.

The socialite expressed concern for her son's health and wished him a quick recovery.

"Someone had to cut down our vacation... get well soon my baby Gavin Classic," she wrote.

Despite Amber's controversial reputation, the post showed a softer side of her as a mother, who was willing to put aside her personal life to be with her son in his time of need. The socialite's followers also sent their well-wishes to Gavin and wished him a speedy recovery.

Kennedy Rapudo & Amber Ray
Kennedy Rapudo & Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

The expectant mother of one has always been a controversial figure in the media, with her personal life often making headlines.

However, this news has given her followers a glimpse of her maternal side and the love she has for her family.

Amber Ray poses for aphoto
Amber Ray poses for aphoto Pulse Live Kenya

As of now, there has been no further update on Gavin's condition. However, Amber's followers continue to send their prayers and well wishes, hoping for his speedy recovery.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
