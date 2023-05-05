Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo cut short vacation after medical emergency

Through her Instagram stories on Thursday, the socialite disclosed that she had to cut her vacation short to rush back to be with her son in the hospital.

Amber and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo had gone on a vacation to an undisclosed location in one of Kenya's many animal parks to celebrate Kennedy's birthday last week. However, they had to abruptly end their vacation after Gavin fell ill.

The socialite shared a video of her son lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown, but refrained from revealing the hospital where he was admitted.

Amber's post indicated that her son's condition wasn't life-threatening, although he looked tired in the video. The teenager could be seen using his newly gifted iPhone 14 pro Max from his mother.

Kennedy Rapudo was also present at the hospital, seated by Gavin's bedside and using his phone while the television played in the background.

The socialite expressed concern for her son's health and wished him a quick recovery.

"Someone had to cut down our vacation... get well soon my baby Gavin Classic," she wrote.

Despite Amber's controversial reputation, the post showed a softer side of her as a mother, who was willing to put aside her personal life to be with her son in his time of need. The socialite's followers also sent their well-wishes to Gavin and wished him a speedy recovery.

The expectant mother of one has always been a controversial figure in the media, with her personal life often making headlines.

However, this news has given her followers a glimpse of her maternal side and the love she has for her family.

