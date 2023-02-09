Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

On her Instagram page, Amber Ray shared the images of a video showing Rapudo taking out several one thousand Kenyan shillings notes and handing them over to her.

The video has left many Kenyan ladies wondering how much it currently costs to do nails, with many claiming that it only takes Sh500 and a maximum of Sh3,000 to do theirs.

Amber Ray, known for her lavish lifestyle, captioned the photo with words indicating she cannot love a broke person.

"Alafu mniambie nipende mtu hana pesa🤣🤣 Aje?" Amber wrote.

The video has also excited her fans, who still believe that a man can spend that much money on nails.

shantelsabrina4 Kwani nails ni how much? Jehova mimi timezone 500 weuh...wacha niamke nitafute pesa

olivedyvar Then some people say money can't buy you happiness 🙌like how

masila_elle I hope wameona kudo Mani-pedi ni pesa mob sana..si ati wakiitishwa 10k tu wanashangaa🔥🙌

she_is_situma Nails ni over 15k??? 😂😂kwani niko Kenya ingine

A section of the fans has also criticised the act citing that since Amber is only there because of the money, she will flee when it is no longer there.

Diamond Platnumz & Amber Ray celebrate new milestone

gaita.thedon Pesa ikipungua mapenzi inapungua 😂. The force that airlifts an aeroplane, is the same that maintains it in the air~kikuyu proverb

Amber Ray's engagement and pregnancy announcement

In November 2022. the socialite announced that her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo finally proposed to her during a trip to Dubai

Amber posted a video of how the proposal went down, showing Rapudo as he went down on one knee and popped the question.

Amber Ray and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo announced expecting their first child together on January 4, 2023.

Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement, which is evident from how he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.

Amber is seemingly enjoying her pregnancy journey if what she posts on social media is what to go by.

She recently shared the images of a video of her tummy, which is already beginning to develop a baby bump.

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo

The video by Amber excited her fans, some still in disbelief that Amber is pregnant.