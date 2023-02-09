ADVERTISEMENT
Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Amber is the perfect definition of soft life, which is exactly what her fiancé, Kennedy Rapudo, is giving her.

Kennedy Rapudo with Amber Ray
Kennedy Rapudo with Amber Ray

Kennedy Rapudo has shocked Kenyans after spending thousands of shillings to do Amber Ray's nails.

On her Instagram page, Amber Ray shared the images of a video showing Rapudo taking out several one thousand Kenyan shillings notes and handing them over to her.

The video has left many Kenyan ladies wondering how much it currently costs to do nails, with many claiming that it only takes Sh500 and a maximum of Sh3,000 to do theirs.

Amber Ray, known for her lavish lifestyle, captioned the photo with words indicating she cannot love a broke person.

"Alafu mniambie nipende mtu hana pesa🤣🤣 Aje?" Amber wrote.

The video has also excited her fans, who still believe that a man can spend that much money on nails.

shantelsabrina4 Kwani nails ni how much? Jehova mimi timezone 500 weuh...wacha niamke nitafute pesa

olivedyvar Then some people say money can't buy you happiness 🙌like how

masila_elle I hope wameona kudo Mani-pedi ni pesa mob sana..si ati wakiitishwa 10k tu wanashangaa🔥🙌

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

READ: I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

rita_rita_kims Impossible 😂😂😂😂

she_is_situma Nails ni over 15k??? 😂😂kwani niko Kenya ingine

A section of the fans has also criticised the act citing that since Amber is only there because of the money, she will flee when it is no longer there.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

gaita.thedon Pesa ikipungua mapenzi inapungua 😂. The force that airlifts an aeroplane, is the same that maintains it in the air~kikuyu proverb

In November 2022. the socialite announced that her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo finally proposed to her during a trip to Dubai

Amber posted a video of how the proposal went down, showing Rapudo as he went down on one knee and popped the question.

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray says yes after fiancé Kennedy Rapundo proposed to her during a trip to Dubai.
Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray says yes after fiancé Kennedy Rapundo proposed to her during a trip to Dubai.

READ: Amber Ray expecting 1st child with Rapudo, announces pregnancy in style [Photos]

Amber Ray and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo announced expecting their first child together on January 4, 2023.

Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement, which is evident from how he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.

Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram]
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram]

Amber is seemingly enjoying her pregnancy journey if what she posts on social media is what to go by.

She recently shared the images of a video of her tummy, which is already beginning to develop a baby bump.

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo

READ: 5 East African socialites who are officially off the market

The video by Amber excited her fans, some still in disbelief that Amber is pregnant.

Amber Ray is now among celebrities such as Vera Sidika, YouTuber Carolina Carlz and Muthoni Wa Mukiri who have announced expecting newborns.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
