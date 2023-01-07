Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

The memo dated January 5, 2023 requests all students to comply with the University code of dressing and shun some outfits listed in the memo.

“The Dean of Students wishes to encourage all students to adopt a style of dressing and appearance that would be accepted in the various fields of work and society in general.” Reads part of the memo signed by Dr. Esther Mbaabu, the Dean of Students at the university

According to the memo, male students having dreadlocks, plated hair, earrings or wearing untucked shirts will not be acceptable at the institution.

"Vests that show bare chest, hats or caps in classes are also not allowed." Adds the memo.

Tumbo cuts, bareback, miniskirts, body-tight trousers, and see-through clothes are among the outfits that have been banned for female students.

"Blouses with necklines that run down more than four inches” also fall into the category of banned outfits.

Miniskirts and skirts that are above the knee line as well as those whose slit is above the knee line also fall in the category of outfits that the institution wants its students to shun.

"All university students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during the study, at meal times in the dining hall, and in all university functions,” the memo reads in part.

Below is the memo that has since gone viral on social media.