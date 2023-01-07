ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Charles Ouma

All university students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during the study, at meal times in the dining hall, and in all university functions.

Kenya Methodist University Gate
Kenya Methodist University Gate

Kenya Methodist University has released a memo to students detailing some of the outfits and fashion styles that have been banned at the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The memo dated January 5, 2023 requests all students to comply with the University code of dressing and shun some outfits listed in the memo.

The Dean of Students wishes to encourage all students to adopt a style of dressing and appearance that would be accepted in the various fields of work and society in general.” Reads part of the memo signed by Dr. Esther Mbaabu, the Dean of Students at the university

According to the memo, male students having dreadlocks, plated hair, earrings or wearing untucked shirts will not be acceptable at the institution.

"Vests that show bare chest, hats or caps in classes are also not allowed." Adds the memo.

Tumbo cuts, bareback, miniskirts, body-tight trousers, and see-through clothes are among the outfits that have been banned for female students.

"Blouses with necklines that run down more than four inches” also fall into the category of banned outfits.

Miniskirts and skirts that are above the knee line as well as those whose slit is above the knee line also fall in the category of outfits that the institution wants its students to shun.

"All university students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during the study, at meal times in the dining hall, and in all university functions,” the memo reads in part.

Below is the memo that has since gone viral on social media.

The memo dated January 5, 2023 which requested all students to comply with the University code of dressing and shun some outfits listed in the memo.
The memo dated January 5, 2023 which requested all students to comply with the University code of dressing and shun some outfits listed in the memo. Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

Kenyans online react to Akorino couple's child loss

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]