Actor Melvin Alusa wins Prestigious Award in Tanzania

Alusa shared the good news via his social media handles, revealing that he won the award through his role in the Feature Film “Mission To Rescue”.

“Mission to rescue, best feature film and I was awarded the Best actor award AT ZIFF. God, I give thanks and praise to you. Its a feeling like no other” wrote Melvin Alusa.

Actor Melvin Alusa crowned Best Actor in feature film at the Zanzibar International Film Fest (ZIFF) Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol’s led vocalist Bien Aime Baraza took to his social media pages to congratulate his brother for flying the Kenyan flag high.

“Congratulations to my brother @melvinalusa For scooping BEST ACTOR in a feature film at the Zanzibar International Film Fest. It warms my heart that you are reaching for your dreams with ruthless execution. Love you bro. Onwards and upwards. 💯💯💯💯💯” reads Bien’s message.

Mission to Rescue

Mission to Rescue is a Kenyan Military Action Movie set along the Kenya- Somali border. Alusa who is the lead character in the movie plays Captain Baraza, the leader of an elite command group within the Kenya Army.

The movie’s story revolves around radicalisation of the youth and the fight against terrorists, which has gained prominence in Kenya since the start of the last decade with the rise of Al Shabaab in Somalia.

Captain Baraza and his Special Forces troops are suddenly called into action when an Assistant County Commissioner and two others are abducted by the Al-Shabaab militia.

Mission to rescue stems from the story of a French woman who was kidnapped by the Al-Shabab. The movie was Created in 2019.