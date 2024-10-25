The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan celebrities rally around Wyre after passing of loved one

Amos Robi

Besides physical support, Wyre also got messages of support online from international stars such as Alaine and Gramps Morgan

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum
Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum
  • Fellow Kenyan artists and friends attended Wyre's mother's funeral to offer support
  • Reggae DJ Kriss Darlin publicly expressed his condolences and offered prayers for Wyre and his family
  • Wyre thanked everyone for their support, including emotional, financial, and practical help, on social media

Kenyan dancehall and reggae artist Kevin Waire, popularly known as Wyre, has extended heartfelt gratitude to his fans, friends, and fellow artists for the immense support they have shown him following the loss of his mother.

The celebrated musician, known for his smooth reggae and dancehall vibes, shared his appreciation for the outpouring of kindness he received during this challenging time.

Wyre’s mother’s passing, although not publicly announced by him, was known by his close friends and family, who have remained by his side to offer support and comfort.

Reggae DJ Kriss Darlin was among the close circle who attended the funeral service and expressed his condolences publicly.

In a social media post, Kriss Darlin said, “My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your mother, I pray your faith will give you strength during these tough times. We will pray for you and the rest of your family. God bless your Mum. RIP.”

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum
Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Redsan, Wyre & 9 other Kenyan artists who have lit up the reggae music scene

Numerous Kenyan artists gathered to support Wyre at the funeral service, underscoring the close-knit bond within Wyre's circle.

Notable figures who attended included artists Nameless, Wahu, Collo of Kleptomaniax, Nazizi, Mr Lenny, Muzikal Sheriff, and Frasha, among others.

Their presence reflected the respect Wyre holds within the industry and the unity shared by Kenyan musicians during such moments.

Following the emotional send-off, Wyre took to social media to thank everyone who extended their support.

Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, "I would like to thank all our friends and family who stood by us these past few days. Thank you for all the calls, the emotional & financial support, the handling of duties when we were overwhelmed and all your prayers. We laid Mum to rest today in a befitting send-off and for that, our family will forever be grateful. God bless you all."

Wyre
Wyre Wyre Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Honouring Jazeel - Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Wyre’s loss resonated beyond Kenyan borders, with Jamaican singer Alaine and reggae icon Gramps Morgan among the international artists sending their condolences.

Alaine shared, “Sending my deepest condolences my brother,” while Gramps Morgan posted, “Sending strength bredda; this is not easy at any point. Here for you.”

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum
Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan artist Kaa La Moto also expressed his sympathy, writing, “Pole sana brother @wyredalovechild, Mola awape nguvu na kumlaza mama pahali pema.”

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
