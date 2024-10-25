Kenyan celebrities rally around Wyre after passing of loved one

Kenyan dancehall and reggae artist Kevin Waire, popularly known as Wyre, has extended heartfelt gratitude to his fans, friends, and fellow artists for the immense support they have shown him following the loss of his mother.

The celebrated musician, known for his smooth reggae and dancehall vibes, shared his appreciation for the outpouring of kindness he received during this challenging time.

Close friends and family stand by Wyre

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyre’s mother’s passing, although not publicly announced by him, was known by his close friends and family, who have remained by his side to offer support and comfort.

Reggae DJ Kriss Darlin was among the close circle who attended the funeral service and expressed his condolences publicly.

In a social media post, Kriss Darlin said, “My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your mother, I pray your faith will give you strength during these tough times. We will pray for you and the rest of your family. God bless your Mum. RIP.”

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan celebrities join in mourning

Numerous Kenyan artists gathered to support Wyre at the funeral service, underscoring the close-knit bond within Wyre's circle.

Notable figures who attended included artists Nameless, Wahu, Collo of Kleptomaniax, Nazizi, Mr Lenny, Muzikal Sheriff, and Frasha, among others.

Their presence reflected the respect Wyre holds within the industry and the unity shared by Kenyan musicians during such moments.

Wyre’s message of gratitude

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the emotional send-off, Wyre took to social media to thank everyone who extended their support.

Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, "I would like to thank all our friends and family who stood by us these past few days. Thank you for all the calls, the emotional & financial support, the handling of duties when we were overwhelmed and all your prayers. We laid Mum to rest today in a befitting send-off and for that, our family will forever be grateful. God bless you all."

Wyre Pulse Live Kenya

Global messages of condolence

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyre’s loss resonated beyond Kenyan borders, with Jamaican singer Alaine and reggae icon Gramps Morgan among the international artists sending their condolences.

Alaine shared, “Sending my deepest condolences my brother,” while Gramps Morgan posted, “Sending strength bredda; this is not easy at any point. Here for you.”

Kenyan celebrities support Wyre during funeral service of his mum Pulse Live Kenya