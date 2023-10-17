Comedian Cosi Bundi's career takes a hit as robbers swipe valuable work tools

The incident took place on October 15, at around 9:29 PM, as per the CCTV footage. Two individuals on a motorcycle followed Cosi Bundi to the gate of his apartment, and unfortunately, he fell victim to their criminal intentions.

Cosi Bundi robbed at his gate

The culprits swiftly approached him as he was opening the gate, overpowering him in a moment of vulnerability.

The robbers seized his Samsung smartphone and a bottle of Viceroy, leaving him only with a bottle of Coke and the food he had recently purchased.

According to the content creator, he has not healed from the scary incident.

"Yesternight at exactly 9.29 pm as per the CCTV, a group of 3 dudes riding in a motorbike followed me Hadi Kwa gate ya apartment.

"I noticed their presence nikifungua gate but it was too late. Two of them wakashuka and snatched my Samsung na mzinga ya viceroy, wakaniachia coke na food nilikuwa nime buy. One of them was armed with a knife. Badoo sijaheal," he wrote.

Cosi Bundi pleads with robbers to return his phone

Cosi Bundi further revealed the extent of the loss. The stolen smartphone was not just a communication device but also a crucial tool for his work.

He utilised the phone to shoot and edit content, and it held a significant amount of important footage that he had planned to share with his audience.

Expressing his willingness to offer a reward for the return of his phone, Bundi stated that he would be open to providing half the price of the device if it could be recovered.

"I usually shoot and edit with that phone, Iko na earlier raw footages mob zenye nafaa kupost.. and am sure haiwezi tumika. Am willing kupeana half price ya simu if inaeza rudi," he wrote.

This incident has not only left him a victim of theft but has also disrupted his creative process and content creation.

Cosi Bundi: A rising star in Kenya’s comedy scene

Cosi Bundi, also known by his real name Cosmas Bundi, has established himself as a prominent figure in Kenya's entertainment industry. He is a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actor, influencer, and comedian.

With a knack for creating engaging and relatable content, he has garnered a massive following on various social media platforms.

His comedy has struck a chord with the youth. Cosi Bundi has reached over 700K followers on TikTok, showcasing his immense popularity.

His collaborations with fellow content creators, including Bena wa Malines and Kabugi, have further enriched his content.