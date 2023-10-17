The sports category has moved to a new website.

Comedian Cosi Bundi's career takes a hit as robbers swipe valuable work tools

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan Comedian & TikToker Cosi Bundi
Renowned Kenyan comedian and TikTok sensation, Cosi Bundi has revealed how he was robbed by three armed men at his apartment gate.

The incident took place on October 15, at around 9:29 PM, as per the CCTV footage. Two individuals on a motorcycle followed Cosi Bundi to the gate of his apartment, and unfortunately, he fell victim to their criminal intentions.

The culprits swiftly approached him as he was opening the gate, overpowering him in a moment of vulnerability.

Kenyan Comedian & TikToker Cosi Bundi

The robbers seized his Samsung smartphone and a bottle of Viceroy, leaving him only with a bottle of Coke and the food he had recently purchased.

According to the content creator, he has not healed from the scary incident.

"Yesternight at exactly 9.29 pm as per the CCTV, a group of 3 dudes riding in a motorbike followed me Hadi Kwa gate ya apartment.

"I noticed their presence nikifungua gate but it was too late. Two of them wakashuka and snatched my Samsung na mzinga ya viceroy, wakaniachia coke na food nilikuwa nime buy. One of them was armed with a knife. Badoo sijaheal," he wrote.

Kenyan Comedian & TikToker Cosi Bundi

Cosi Bundi further revealed the extent of the loss. The stolen smartphone was not just a communication device but also a crucial tool for his work.

He utilised the phone to shoot and edit content, and it held a significant amount of important footage that he had planned to share with his audience.

Expressing his willingness to offer a reward for the return of his phone, Bundi stated that he would be open to providing half the price of the device if it could be recovered.

"I usually shoot and edit with that phone, Iko na earlier raw footages mob zenye nafaa kupost.. and am sure haiwezi tumika. Am willing kupeana half price ya simu if inaeza rudi," he wrote.

Kenyan Comedian & TikToker Cosi Bundi

This incident has not only left him a victim of theft but has also disrupted his creative process and content creation.

Cosi Bundi, also known by his real name Cosmas Bundi, has established himself as a prominent figure in Kenya's entertainment industry. He is a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actor, influencer, and comedian.

With a knack for creating engaging and relatable content, he has garnered a massive following on various social media platforms.

Kenyan Comedian & TikToker Cosi Bundi

His comedy has struck a chord with the youth. Cosi Bundi has reached over 700K followers on TikTok, showcasing his immense popularity.

His collaborations with fellow content creators, including Bena wa Malines and Kabugi, have further enriched his content.

Despite this unfortunate incident, Bundi's resilience and creative spirit are expected to shine through, and his fans eagerly await the return of his lost content-creation tool.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
