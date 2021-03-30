After months of speculations and keeping it a secret, Queen Yulah has finally gone public with her relationship with Harmonize’s Manager Dr. Sebastian Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe.

Over the weekend, while celebrating her Birthday, Yulah put up a photo, confessing her love for Jembe ni Jembe.

This is the first time, the Kenyan lady is being open about her relationship with the Konde Gang Manager.

“What’s my birthday without him😅” shared Queen Yulah.

Queen Yulah’s public display of affection for Dr. Jembe come after months of trying hard to keep their affair under wraps.

Yulahs’ relationship with Jembe was confirmed by Konde Boy who shared photos of the two having a good time in a swimming pool a few months ago.

"My Boss is in Love @JembeniJembe" shared Harmonize.

The Kenyan lady (Yulah) has been travelling to Tanzania on a weekly basis and every time she is spotted with Konde Gang Members.

In February, the two love birds (Yula and Jembe) were among people who took part in the Kili Marathon, with Jembe sharing photos from the event on Instagram but on the other hand, Yula only shared one photo from the Marathon.

Just the other day during a special dinner organized by CRDB Bank where Harmonize is a brand Ambassador, Yulah showed up with her new man Jembe ni Jembe.

Harmonize Manager Dr. Sebastian Ndege alias Jembe ni Jembe has officially joined the list of Tanzanian men who have found love in Kenya.

Who is Jembe ni Jembe?

Dr. Sebastian Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe is the Founder and CEO of Jembe Media Ltd that owns Jembe FM, he is also the CEO at Ndege Insurance.

He is also certified Medical doctor who has worked in the media Industry for Years. He used to work with Clouds FM before he moved out to start his own empire Jembe FM.

When Harmonize left WCB Wasafi, Jembe was among people who helped the star pay his exit fee at WCB.

