Harmonize Manager Dr. Sebastian Ndege alias Jembe ni Jembe has officially joined the list of Tanzanian men who have found love in Kenya.

Jembe is currently swimming in the deep waters for love, with a Kenyan lady named Queen Yulah (Instagram name) and he is not afraid to show it.

Yulahs’ relationship with Jembe was confirmed by Konde Boy who shared photos of the two having a good time in a swimming pool.

"My Boss is in Love @JembeniJembe" shared Harmonize.

Jembe ni Jembe with Yulah

Queen Yulah and Dr. Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe at Kilimarathon

The Kenyan lady (Yulah) has been travelling to Tanzania on a weekly basis and every time she is spotted with Konde Gang Members.

Over the weekend, they (Yula and Jembe) were among people who took part in the Kili Marathon, with Jembe sharing photos from the event on Instagram but on the other hand, Yula only shared one photo from the Marathon.

Just the other day during a special dinner organized by CRDB Bank where Harmonize is a brand Ambassador, Yulah showed up with her new man Jembe ni Jembe.

Queen Yulah and Dr. Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe (Same Location)

Who is Jembe ni Jembe?

Dr. Sebastian Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe is the Founder and CEO of Jembe Media Ltd that owns Jembe FM, he is also the CEO at Ndege Insurance.

He is also certified Medical doctor who has worked in the media Industry for Years. He used to work with Clouds FM before he moved out to start his own empire Jembe FM.

When Harmonize left WCB Wasafi, Jembe was among people who helped the star pay his exit fee at WCB.

Photos of Jembe’s new girlfriend

Queen Yulah the Kenyan girl dating Harmonize's manager Dr. Ndege aka Jembe ni Jembe

Queen Yulah and Jembe at Kili Marathon

