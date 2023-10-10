The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kenyan women flock South African priest's TikTok account seeking redemption

Fabian Simiyu

Karabo Papa is a South African priest who was ordained recently

Karabo Papa K
Karabo Papa K

Karabo Papa K, a recently ordained South African priest, has become an unexpected sensation in Kenya, all thanks to his viral TikTok videos during mass.

Recommended articles

His charismatic online presence has not only garnered him new followers from Kenya but has also generated a whirlwind of admiration and love from Kenyan women.

Karabo Papa K, known as @karabopapak on TikTok, has managed to captivate Kenyan audiences with his engaging and relatable content.

Karabo Papa K
Karabo Papa K Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mixed reactions after priests showcase dance moves to Ohangla beat [Video]

However, a closer look at the comment sections of his videos reveals that the majority of the comments are from Kenyan ladies expressing their deep affection for the priest.

Some Kenyan admirers have gone as far as expressing their willingness to travel to South Africa to attend his church services.

Others, in a playful tone, have jokingly suggested that they will reach out to President William Ruto to invite Karabo Papa K to come and bless Kenyan worshippers.

One thing that is clear is how Papa's dancing and dabbing thrills even the congregants, who have shared multiple videos of him doing what he loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

mweluluna Father if I walk from kenya to South Africa, will I make it to your next mass on time?

The chosen The way kenyans have landed on this priests posts 😁😁 wueh.

lucky_Q❤️ I don't know how to tell you this 😂😂but the best advice I can give you is don't even try step anywhere around Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

koshy Charles Dear fr.on behalf of Kenyan ladies,we are talking to our president Ruto you come to come and pray for us just 1 Sunday and our hearts will be healed.

Fay94 I don't understand the language but mass huanza saa ngapi yawaa.

Njogu sophia 🤣🤣🤣aaaah my fellow Kenyans never disappoint tutapataneni archives tuanze safari adi south Africa by Sunday tutakua tumefika.

sophie My fellow Kenyans will make you famous within one our now you're trending welcome us to your mass we love church a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan women flock South African priest's TikTok account seeking redemption

Kenyan women flock South African priest's TikTok account seeking redemption

We'll still meet, like it or not - Ajib Gathoni on reconnecting with Josh

We'll still meet, like it or not - Ajib Gathoni on reconnecting with Josh

Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

Holy Dave remembers 1st recipe video as he celebrates monumental Pulse Influencer Award

Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Baby news! Esther Kazungu delights fans with cheeky pregnancy announcement

Larry Madowo tastes pan-fried ugali during flight & withdraws initial skepticism

Larry Madowo tastes pan-fried ugali during flight & withdraws initial skepticism

WATCH: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

WATCH: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

2014 accident that altered rapper Jimwat's life course for the better

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

By the skin of his teeth, Ruger escapes the beginning of war in Israel

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

Judy Nyawira brought to tears by unexpected gift from CTA host

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

A collage of Azeezah, Willis Raburu, and Guda Man

Willis Raburu shares his opinion on new host of 10 over 10 show

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]