ADVERTISEMENT
Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

Samson Waswa

Eddy Kenzo on Monday met up with President Yoweri Museveni in an apparent show of muscle in the music industry.

President Yoweri Museveni met with Eddy Kenzo on Monday

In the meeting at State House at Entebbe, Kenzo, who is the President of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) discussed with Museveni among others the “urgent need for the amendment of the Copyright & Neighboring Rights Act 2006.”

The meeting came just days after Cindy Sanyu, President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) penned a petition to Museveni, protesting some of Kenzo’s dealings with the government.

In particular, she and other associations complained about the Shs. 18 billion that the government has proposed to channel through UNMF to the artists in the county, which she fears might benefit only a handful of people.

She called for “a holistic and inclusive approach, that would collectively ensure the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of this vibrant sector,”

Kenzo in a social media post last evening, described his meeting with Museveni as a “quest for streamlining our industry and lobbying for a well functioning Music industry.

He said the meeting entailed a great discussion in which Museveni promised to follow into the copyright matter with the urgency it requires.

Museveni according to Kenzo, also accepted a request for a meeting to introduce to him the Uganda National Musicians Federation Leadership.

During that meeting, Kenzo said they would furnish the president with information on how far they have gone as a federation in building national structures for a more inclusive and vibrant Music industry.

Samson Waswa
Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

