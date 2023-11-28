Kenzo steps ahead of Cindy as he talks copyright with Museveni

The meeting came just days after Cindy Sanyu, President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) penned a petition to Museveni, protesting some of Kenzo’s dealings with the government.

In particular, she and other associations complained about the Shs. 18 billion that the government has proposed to channel through UNMF to the artists in the county, which she fears might benefit only a handful of people.

She called for “a holistic and inclusive approach, that would collectively ensure the sustainable growth and global competitiveness of this vibrant sector,”

Kenzo in a social media post last evening, described his meeting with Museveni as a “quest for streamlining our industry and lobbying for a well functioning Music industry.”

He said the meeting entailed a great discussion in which Museveni promised to follow into the copyright matter with the urgency it requires.

Museveni according to Kenzo, also accepted a request for a meeting to introduce to him the Uganda National Musicians Federation Leadership.