Khalif Kairo's Biography: Age, early parenthood & life regrets

Background and education

Kairo was born in November 1996 and spent his formative years in Amboseli, a neighborhood nestled within Kawangware in Nairobi County.

In a poignant glimpse into his upbringing, Kairo recounted that his mother owned a humble kiosk where she diligently sold essential goods within their local community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kairo's educational journey began at Huduma Primary Pre-Unit in Kawangware. From there, he continued his studies up to Class 6 at the same school.

Pulse Live Kenya

As he progressed through his primary education, he transitioned to World Hope Academy, also located in Kawangware, for classes 6 to 8.

Upon completing his primary education, Kairo ventured into high school. In the years 2011 to 2012, he was part of the Dagoretti High School community.

In 2012, Kairo embarked on a new chapter in his educational journey as he joined Kahuho Uhuru High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

This institution played a pivotal role in shaping Kairo's academic and personal growth, as he spent the years 2012 to 2014 here.

Pulse Live Kenya

Career

As Kairo transitioned from high school into the next phase of his life, he didn't merely rely on academic achievements alone.

At that pivotal juncture in his life, Kairo's passion for cars became a driving force behind his aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

After successfully completing his school journey, he embarked on a quest to turn his love for automobiles into a profitable venture.

Pulse Live Kenya

Recognising that he needed the necessary skills and credentials to thrive in the automotive industry, Kairo took the initiative to enroll in driving classes.

Kairo's passion for automobiles goes beyond the ordinary; he is a genuine car enthusiast.

This passion has not only fueled his personal interests but has also been the cornerstone of his business ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's evident that his deep appreciation for cars has translated into the foundation of his company, Kai & Karo Motors, which he founded and currently leads as the CEO.

Family

In a candid interview with Lynn Ngugi, Khalif Kairo openly shared aspects of his personal life.

He disclosed that while he is not currently married, he does have a child with his partner, often referred to as his baby mama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not being married, Kairo and his partner have chosen to maintain a close and amicable connection.

Early parenthood & life regrets

At the age of 21, Kairo welcomed his son into the world, a momentous event that marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

When he mustered the courage to share this news with his mother, her initial reaction was one of upset, likely due to the unexpected nature of the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her love and concern for her son led her to visit him in the hospital, underscoring the bonds of family and support during challenging times.

During this period, Kairo found himself in a situation where he wasn't fully mature or financially stable.

Pulse Live Kenya

He admitted to uncertainty about his relationship with the mother of his child, highlighting the complexities that can arise when young individuals become parents.

The subsequent year proved to be a trying one for Kairo as he navigated the responsibilities of providing for his son and supporting his baby mama.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by 2018, positive changes began to unfold in his life, marking a turning point for the better.

Reflecting on his past, Kairo candidly admitted that he was paying for some of the mistakes he had made when he was 18 years old.