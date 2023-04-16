Bien redeems himself after Khaligraph Jones' tackle in angry exchange

Trouble started when Bien complained of the money paid to him as royalties by the Music Copyright Society Of Kenya (MCSK).

Bien who received Ksh14,634 from MCSK took to social media to joke about the funds, wondering what 'upcoming' musicians like Khaligraph Jones had received.

"Let the weekend begin. I’M RICH B*TCH!!!!! Where the h*es at. We balling out of control this weekend. Your number 1 artist has been paid royalties. I can only imagine what upcoming artists like @khaligraph_jones are getting. DM with today’s plan." Bien wrote.

This appears not to have gone down well with the renowed rapper who fired back at Bien, noting that despite his complaints, he did not have any fund on Mpesa until MCSK send the funds.

"We ni fala sana, ata haukuwa na kitu kwa mpesa kabla wakutumie iyo," Khaligraph fired back after noting that Bien’s M-PESA balance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bien explained that he uses mobile banking as it is safer writing:

“Bro, I don’t use M-PESA, I use mobile banking. It has 0 transaction fees and is safer for me so I don’t have to leave my number everywhere with foolish dimwits like you and the other dimwits I’m seeing in my comments.” Bien wrote in response.

Several musicians also complained of the funds they had received with Nyashinski joking that it appears MCSK does not have his contacts as he had received nothing unlike Bien.

"Heri wewe. Ni kama hawana number yangu 😏," Nyashinski wrote.

Obinna, on the other hand noted that he had received Ksh258 from MCSK after his hard work.

"@bienaimesol zangu zimeingia..umesema sherehe iko wapi?? 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅," Obinna wrote.

