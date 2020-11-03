Award-winning Rapper Khaligraph Jones has hit hard at socialites and Instagram models who are doing everything to become noticeable in one of his freestyles that has surfaced online.

In a short video seen Pulse Live, Papa Jones advised ladies not sale or put the dignity at jeopardy at the expense of becoming famous and making a few coins.

Jones noted there are those who are competing to become the next Vera Sidika or Huddah Monroe and out of peer-pressure they offer themselves to sponsors.

Papa Jones aka Khaligraph Jones

“… shore trying to be the next Vera, or the next Huddah na juu ya Pressure anajipea kwa Mabudah, she wants the fast life so hapotezi muda,

Hataki beshte zake wamconside kama loser, hataki story za Chuo. At 19 ashapoteza ID twice.

I tried talk to her, think it will be nice akanitoka juu singemletea IG likes, anataka High heels kama za Amber Rose, so akakuja kutafuat buda anaweza mumanga doo.

Girl you better listen, I know what you undergo, and to these niggas you are just another hoe,

They don’t care about the clothes ushawahi purchase, they don’t see the manicure and the eyelashes, all they think about is how they gonna hijack it, tap it alafu wakutoke. Ndio usiwahi mpata.

Instagram isifanye ujivunje mguu, coz all what this people love here is not true. Girls listen all these niggas Are lying to you out here" raps Papa Jones.

Papa Jones aka Khaligraph Jones

This is not the first time Papa Jones is using his music to educate the community. Last year he released another track called Ruby where he talks about a girl who dumped him for a sponsor but ended up contracting HIV/AIDS and at the end committed suicide.

