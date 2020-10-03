Rapper Khaligraph Jones, comedian Njugush, Sauti Sol and Femi one are among winners at the first edition of NRG Radio Fan Fave Awards that went down on Friday (Night).

Papa Jones was crowned as the NRG Fan Fave Male Artist Of The Year following a successful voting process by fans. On the other hand Njugush was named Facebook Personality of the year as well as Comedian of the year.

Rapper Femi one won the Collabo of the Year Award for her song Utaweza ft Mejja, as well as Gengetone song of the Year.

Male Artiste of Year- Khaligrah Jones

Boy Band Sauti Sol won Group of the year and song of the year award. Songstress Nadia Mukami was named as the female artiste of the year, while Mercy Masika got the Gospel artiste of the Year award.

“Congratulations @khaligraph_jones . The NRG Fan Fave Male Artist Of The Year 2020. #NRGFanFaveAwards 💯

Congratulations @nadia_mukami. The NRG Fan Fave Female Artist Of The Year 2020. #NRGFanFaveAwards 💯" shared NRG Radio.

Also Read: Fast-rising comedian Elsa Majimbo nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

Full List of Winners

Male Artiste of Year- Khaligrah Jones

Female artiste of the year- Nadia Mukami

Song of the year- Suzanna by Sauti Sol

Group of the year- Sauti Sol

Facebook Personality of the year- Njugush

Comedian of the year- Njugush

DJ of the year- DJ Joe Mfalme

TV star of the Year- Amina Abdi Rabar

Gospel Act of the year- Mercy Masika

Nganya of the year- DEXTER

Sports Icon of the Year- Eliud Kipchoge

Blogger of the Year- Edgar Obare

Rising star of the year- Odi wa Murang’a

Insta Boss of the year- Flaqo

Vskit of the year- Wairimu

Campus Radio of the year- KU Radio

Style Icon of the year – Anita Nderu

Hip Hop song of the year- Glory by Nyashinski

Twitter Boss of the Year- Boniface Mwangi

Catch Phrase of the year- You can Gerrit (CS Mutahi Kagwe)

County of the year- Nairobi

Gengetone song of the year- Femi one ft Mejja- Utawezan

Collabo of the year- Utawezana- Femi One/Mejja

Special Category of the year- Samidoh