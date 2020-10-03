Rapper Khaligraph Jones, comedian Njugush, Sauti Sol and Femi one are among winners at the first edition of NRG Radio Fan Fave Awards that went down on Friday (Night).
Papa Jones was crowned as the NRG Fan Fave Male Artist Of The Year following a successful voting process by fans. On the other hand Njugush was named Facebook Personality of the year as well as Comedian of the year.
Rapper Femi one won the Collabo of the Year Award for her song Utaweza ft Mejja, as well as Gengetone song of the Year.
Boy Band Sauti Sol won Group of the year and song of the year award. Songstress Nadia Mukami was named as the female artiste of the year, while Mercy Masika got the Gospel artiste of the Year award.
“Congratulations @khaligraph_jones . The NRG Fan Fave Male Artist Of The Year 2020. #NRGFanFaveAwards 💯
Congratulations @nadia_mukami. The NRG Fan Fave Female Artist Of The Year 2020. #NRGFanFaveAwards 💯" shared NRG Radio.
Also Read: Fast-rising comedian Elsa Majimbo nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards
Full List of Winners
Male Artiste of Year- Khaligrah Jones
Female artiste of the year- Nadia Mukami
Song of the year- Suzanna by Sauti Sol
Group of the year- Sauti Sol
Facebook Personality of the year- Njugush
Comedian of the year- Njugush
DJ of the year- DJ Joe Mfalme
TV star of the Year- Amina Abdi Rabar
Gospel Act of the year- Mercy Masika
Nganya of the year- DEXTER
Sports Icon of the Year- Eliud Kipchoge
Blogger of the Year- Edgar Obare
Rising star of the year- Odi wa Murang’a
Insta Boss of the year- Flaqo
Vskit of the year- Wairimu
Campus Radio of the year- KU Radio
Style Icon of the year – Anita Nderu
Hip Hop song of the year- Glory by Nyashinski
Twitter Boss of the Year- Boniface Mwangi
Catch Phrase of the year- You can Gerrit (CS Mutahi Kagwe)
County of the year- Nairobi
Gengetone song of the year- Femi one ft Mejja- Utawezan
Collabo of the year- Utawezana- Femi One/Mejja
Special Category of the year- Samidoh