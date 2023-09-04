Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

The internet was set ablaze on Monday, September 4 with videos and images capturing the atmosphere of their packed performance.

In a music scene often dominated by major artists, Ethan Muziki and Kinoti's successful event was a testament to their growing influence and talent.

Ethan Muziki, still basking in the afterglow of the event, shared his thoughts on the monumental turnout and the unexpected challenges it brought.

He acknowledged that the massive crowd posed security concerns, and he hinted that the event host would provide a detailed statement about the reasons for the early conclusion of the concert.

"It was a great show, but we are supposed to have a longer conversation with the managers of the venue who cited more reasons behind the event being cut short, but the main thing was the huge crowd which became a security risk," Ethan told this writer.

This performance marked a high point in Ethan's career. He noted that while he had previously experienced packed shows, this event was distinct as it was an acoustic showcase of his musical prowess.

The success of the Festival of Sound and Art has inspired Ethan Muziki and Kinoti to collaborate on a new project.

"After that experience, we are just headed for the studio to work on a project together," Ethan excitedly shared.

Currently, the two singers work independently although Ethan besides singing doubles as Kinoti's producer.

Kinoti, equally thrilled by the enthusiastic turnout, expressed his gratitude to the fans who made the event unforgettable.

The singer who Spotify in 2022 said was among the most promising artists affirmed his commitment to delivering more exceptional music in their upcoming shows, keeping the momentum alive.