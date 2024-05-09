Real reason Klaus, Nasieku and Kayet left Alfa House & upcoming ventures

The news came through an official statement released by Thee Alfa House on May 1, 2024, expressing deep gratitude and admiration for the trio's contributions but leaving fans puzzled about the reasons for their exit.

Why Klaus, Nasieku & Kayet left The Alfa House

Amidst mounting curiosity from their followers, the trio took to Kayet Orwa's YouTube channel on May 8 to shed light on their decision.

The video revealed that they chose not to renew their contract due to unreconcilable differences.

According to Kayet, it was simply time to go and grow, suggesting a desire for new challenges and opportunities beyond their current setup.

Nasieku added more context to the decision, implying that the situation was complex and involved contributions from both sides.

"I won't go into details much, but in line with what Kayet said, I would say both parties contributed to what we are seeing now. We were on a contract we were to renew, but we didn't due to some reasons here and there," Nasieku explained.

Klaus also chimed in, noting the contractual nature of their arrangement which was due for renewal in March.

"We had a one-year contract that was expiring in March. And that's what happened. Negotiations here and there. Every time there is a renewal, there has to be negotiations. Just a misunderstanding, something understandable," said Klaus.

Future plans for Klaus, Nasieku & Kayet

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the group had preemptively thought through their options, preparing for any potential fallout from contract negotiations.

"Ideally, we had a small sit-down, and we tried to look at it, and that if things went down the way they did right now, we need to have a plan," Klaus revealed about their foresight.

The trio laid out various strategies for continuing their collaboration in some form or pursuing individual projects.

"So we laid out some things we can do together, the three of us, or just me and Nasieku, and also Kayet. Just helping each other navigate the new scenario we are in," he added.

Kayet reassured fans that the split from Alfa House wouldn't drastically change their creative output or their interpersonal relationships.

"Si ati kuna difference kubwa. We were creating content before, na bado at the house and bado tutaendelea tu as we used to do. And also, we are friends so lazima tutakuwa pamoja," she emphasised, highlighting that their friendship and collaborative spirit remain intact.

Continuity and new beginnings

The departure of Kayet, Nasieku, and Klaus marks a significant change for both the individuals involved and Alfa House.