The Lady in viral photo with the late Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend Omar Lali has spoken, stating that she is not in a relationship with him (Lali).

In an Insta-story seen by Pulse Live, the lady identified as Koko Kamillah, sought to clarify that Omar is just a friend and their photo was blow out of proportion.

She went on to blame blogger Cyprian Nyakundi for misleading the public, when he alleged that they are an item.

Koko Kamillah

"So I woke up today to lots of Dm's and Whatsapp messages telling me that I'm trending...(For the wrong reasons) Someone (Cyprian. Nyakundi) took my pic with my old friend and posted it with totally out of context captions and now I'm just enjoying the show," she wrote on Instagram.