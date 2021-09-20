Citizen TV fans are still getting used to the new combination of Jeff Koinange and Lillian Muli after their second show together triggered debate on social media.
KOT reacts to Jeff Koinange's blunders on Citizen TV news [Videos]
Jeff Koinange fluffed his lines and would stare at the teleprompter looking quite uneasy.
The Sunday Live show which is Kenya’s most-watched prime time bulleting raised questions after Jeff Koinange appeared to be struggling to read some of the lines on the teleprompter.
His name became the number one trending topic on Twitter with Kenyans giving feedback about the show.
A section of viewers said that Jeff did not seem his usual lively self which Kenyans have come to enjoy about him.
Other than struggling to read the teleprompter, the news anchor also confused the Citizen TV show with his Hot 96 breakfast show while promoting Sunday Live’s Twitter engagement.
This is the second weekend that Koinange has been paired with Liliam Muli since Victoria Rubadiri who took a 3-month break to join the BBC London office.
