RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KOT reacts to Jeff Koinange's blunders on Citizen TV news [Videos]

Authors:

Mwangi Gathanwa

Jeff Koinange fluffed his lines and would stare at the teleprompter looking quite uneasy.

Jeff Koinange
Jeff Koinange

Citizen TV fans are still getting used to the new combination of Jeff Koinange and Lillian Muli after their second show together triggered debate on social media.

Recommended articles

The Sunday Live show which is Kenya’s most-watched prime time bulleting raised questions after Jeff Koinange appeared to be struggling to read some of the lines on the teleprompter.

His name became the number one trending topic on Twitter with Kenyans giving feedback about the show.

Jeff Koinange blunders on Citizen TV

A section of viewers said that Jeff did not seem his usual lively self which Kenyans have come to enjoy about him.

Other than struggling to read the teleprompter, the news anchor also confused the Citizen TV show with his Hot 96 breakfast show while promoting Sunday Live’s Twitter engagement.

This is the second weekend that Koinange has been paired with Liliam Muli since Victoria Rubadiri who took a 3-month break to join the BBC London office.

Jeff Koinange and Lilian Muli host Citizen TV show
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Mwangi Gathanwa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Wizkid features in October issue of GQ magazine

Wizkid, Beyonce win 2021 MTV VMA for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Top brass musician Kaydex riding high with new banger #JibiJibi