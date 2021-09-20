KOT reacts to Jeff Koinange's blunders on Citizen TV news [Videos]

The Sunday Live show which is Kenya’s most-watched prime time bulleting raised questions after Jeff Koinange appeared to be struggling to read some of the lines on the teleprompter.

His name became the number one trending topic on Twitter with Kenyans giving feedback about the show.

A section of viewers said that Jeff did not seem his usual lively self which Kenyans have come to enjoy about him.

Other than struggling to read the teleprompter, the news anchor also confused the Citizen TV show with his Hot 96 breakfast show while promoting Sunday Live’s Twitter engagement.