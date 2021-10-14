She stated that his hospital bill had skyrocketed to about Sh6 million.

In her appeal, Ms Serut mentioned that her father was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020, a type of blood cancer.

“Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totaling to about Sh20 Million.

"Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects multiple organs e.g., the kidneys, bones and liver. So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help.

"Our most recent bill was slightly over five million and we need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to 14 million this year alone. Below is the link. Please retweet widely. Thanks in advance,” reads the appeal.

KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M Pulse Live Kenya

As of October 14th 2021, Serut’s daughter reported that they had managed to raise over Sh163,000,000 through the M-changa account.

However, the medical appeal was accorded a negative reception by a section of KOT as they went down the memory lane to unmask John Serut’s past.

The former Mt Elgon MP was accused of being part of the Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) Janjawit and Moorland - militia groups that used to operate in his home town.

In July 2011, while appearing before the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC), Serut sobbed as he denied any involvement with militia groups that were terrorizing residents in Mt Elgon.

The Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) was a guerrilla militia operating in the Mount Elgon District of Kenya since 2005. It had been accused of killing more than 600 people, and of committing a variety of atrocities including murder, torture, rape, and the theft and destruction of property.