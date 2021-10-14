RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

KOT unmasks ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh6 Million

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and since then, medical bills have totaled to about Sh20 million - Ms Serut.

KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M
KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M

On October 12, 2021, Michelle Serut - daughter to former Mt Elgon Member of Parliament (MP)John Serut- sent out an urgent Medical Appeal for her ailing Dad.

Recommended articles

She stated that his hospital bill had skyrocketed to about Sh6 million.

In her appeal, Ms Serut mentioned that her father was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020, a type of blood cancer.

“Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totaling to about Sh20 Million.

"Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects multiple organs e.g., the kidneys, bones and liver. So far, we’ve handled this as a family but we’re now reaching out to you for help.

"Our most recent bill was slightly over five million and we need the amount on top to cater for an insurance cover as we have exhausted the existing one due to bills amounting to 14 million this year alone. Below is the link. Please retweet widely. Thanks in advance,” reads the appeal.

Ex-MP John Serut’s daughter
Ex-MP John Serut’s daughter KOT unmask Ex-MP John Serut’s past, as daughter appeals for Sh20M Pulse Live Kenya
twitter.com

As of October 14th 2021, Serut’s daughter reported that they had managed to raise over Sh163,000,000 through the M-changa account.

However, the medical appeal was accorded a negative reception by a section of KOT as they went down the memory lane to unmask John Serut’s past.

The former Mt Elgon MP was accused of being part of the Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) Janjawit and Moorland - militia groups that used to operate in his home town.

twitter.com
twitter.com

In July 2011, while appearing before the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC), Serut sobbed as he denied any involvement with militia groups that were terrorizing residents in Mt Elgon.

The Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) was a guerrilla militia operating in the Mount Elgon District of Kenya since 2005. It had been accused of killing more than 600 people, and of committing a variety of atrocities including murder, torture, rape, and the theft and destruction of property.

Wycliffe Matwakei Komol, the leader of SLDF was killed by the Kenyan Army on 16th May 2008.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Trending

Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

Alikiba and wife Amina spotted together at son’s birthday amid break up allegations

Stunning red-carpet looks at the Pulse Influencer Awards [Photos]

Judge Betty Kyallo, influencer Swiry Nyar Kano, comedian Esther Kazungu and food influencer Miss Nguru at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita