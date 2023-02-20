ADVERTISEMENT
KRG The Don accuses Eric Omondi of having numerous lovers

Lynet Okumu

KRG questions Eric Omondi over visits to Kilimani apartments

KRG The Don
KRG The Don

Karuga Kimani, popularly known as KRG The Don, has accused Eric Omondi of involving himself in the same immoral activities he recently accused gospel artists in Kenya of committing.

In an interview with content creator Vincent Mboya on February 20, the singer said that Eric is also as guilty of immoral acts.

He further described the comedian as a confused person and among those eroding good morals in Kenya.

KRG The Don
Moreover, KRG The Don claimed that Omondi is always hanging around women and that anybody can testify.

"Eric Omondi ni mtu amechanganyikiwa. Sai ako huko Kilimani kwa apartments anatafuta wasichana wake... Hiyo ndio kazi yake...Yeye ni mmoja kati ya wale wasanii.

"(Eric Omondi is confused. Right now, he is in Kilimani looking for ladies. That is what he does. He is just like the artists)," KRG The Don stated.

These accusations come barely 24 hours after Eric Omondi was jubilantly welcomed at a church service in Rongai.

The church members applauded Omondi as he joined the congregation and received a hug from the hosting pastor.

The self-proclaimed president of African comedy has been vocal about the state of the entertainment industry in Kenya, the recent one being the gospel industry.

In a post that has since caused a backlash from Kenyan artists, Omondi recently called out 14 artists and warned them of never prospering if they didn't return to their calling.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

He accused some artists, such as Willy Paul and Ringtone Apoko, of immorality.

“You have left the ministry, you have left God, you have left the church, you will never prosper, the failure of Kenya as a nation is upon you. You are now trending for gonorrhoea scandals; I want t; give you a message from God that whatever you touch, whatever you do will not prosper until you turn to God," Eric said in a video posted on his YouTube Channel.

He went further to name four artists who he believed had the power to transform the industry. According to Eric, Daddy Owen, Kambua, Mercy Masika, and Jimmy Gait have the potential to revive the gospel ministry in Kenya.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
