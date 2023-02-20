Eric Omondi receives hero's welcome at church service in Rongai [Video]

Omondi, who has been vocal about the gospel music industry, was ushered in by applause and hugs from the pastor who hosted him.

Dressed in a brown suit and white sneakers, Omondi happily shook hands with a section of the church members before he went on to get seated.

Commenting on the service, Omondi said he had prayed for the revival of gospel artists in Kenya.

“We preached the word today. Restated the importance of restoration and revival amongst our Gospel artists,” he noted.

Reacting to the video, businesswoman Betty Kyalo joked that the funny man had just secured his ticket to heaven.

“Yani hivyo tu ati ndio utaingia heaven (And that's how you will make your way to heaven),” Betty said.

Many Instagram users, however, commended Omondi on his choice of outfit saying he had made an effort to be decent, unlike what he dons for other gigs.

"Kumbe unajua kuvaa poa ukienda kanisa. (So you do know how to dress well for church)," a user named @mwa.angie said.

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi attack on the gospel industry

Eric Omondi’s recent attacks on gospel artists caught the attention of controversial city preacher James Ng’ang’a who lauded his move to put the singers on the spot.

The Neno Evangelist preacher said he had not been a fan of the comedian until Omondi hit out at gospel artists.

“Eric Omondi you can be a great preacher if you stop all comics. I didn't like you that much but after your criticism of gospel artists I loved it," the clergyman stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ng’ang’a agreed with Omondi that the gospel music scene had drowned mostly after the artists made it to the top.

“Those that have made the church scandalous as you said are top musicians, once they are on top they start secular life”, Pastor Ng'ang'a said.