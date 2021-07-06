DJ Moz opens up on his Vasectomy

In a candid conversation on contraception on Tuesday, the Gospel DJ stated that it was a decision arrived at after numerous discussions with his wife.

DJ Moz stated that he and the mother of his three children opted for the family planning method after the contraception method they had been using began affecting his wife adversely.

"I'm married and I have been for 13 years. The reality is that, the burden of family planning had always been on my wife. Na pia mimi nilikuwa ule msee wa CD haibambi (To be truthful I also didn't enjoy using a condom), not that there is anything wrong with using a condom for contraception.

"My wife had been on the pill for the longest time and it was also not good for her and I knew it was affecting her. She and I had this [family planning] conversation from time to time and we had agreed that it had to stop. We had come to the point where we now had three kids and the cycle had to stop... So vasectomy became an option," DJ Moz narrated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fellow panelist DNG interjected to pose the question: "Have you taken a vasectomy yourself?"

To which DJ Moz responded in the affirmative adding: "Mimi nimewai! (I've gotten the surgery) And I'm functioning as normal. Let me say this, I'm glad that at home my wife and I were talking about it and let me encourage all married men out there to have this conversation with their wives."

Nick Ndenda on his Vasectomy

The topic of vasectomies was trending on Twitter for the most part of the day on Tuesday as actor and radio presenter Nick Ndenda issued a statement on his elective vasectomy.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Nick said that Muthoni did not make him undergo the procedure after many Kenyans trolled him after their break up.

“One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion,” the post read.

Nick went on to clarify that he had made the decision not to have children as a 17-year-old and had never reconsidered, even confirming to his mother not to expect grandchildren from him.