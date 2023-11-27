Laika says Harmonize slid into her DMs; paid for Zanzibar, Dar trips

They finally met in 2023 when she was flown out of the country and they spent time together in Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.

Laika said the trip was not romantically motivated and they met to record music.

She said she left the country with a producer named B-Boy to record the songs.

According to her, they are set to release about three songs.

Asked why Harmonize would pay for the trip yet they are not romantically involved, she said: "But Harmonise is rich. Why would he make me pay when he can pay it?"

She went on: "Harmonise is a very kind person. Down to earth. He is very--he is blessed. That Guy is very blessed... And because of his character, he deserves everything he's about to achieve. Harmonise is my best friend."

Laika Music, who broke through with 'Overdose' a year ago, the groovy jam that was written and produced by Isma Mukkuza, better known as Nessim, said they slept in different rooms during the trip.

She said during the interview with Galaxy TV that she's single. Artistes in the league of Harmonize charge tens of thousands of dollars to give duets to artistes.

Laika Umuhoza was born to a Munyakore mother and a Rwandan father. She obtained her undergrad degree from the U.S. where she lived for a while doing menial jobs for about three years.