How Prominent figures stood up for protestors during Finance Bill unrest

Lynet Okumu

These individual's actions did not only prevent potential harm but have also earned them praise and admiration from the public.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Larry Mdowo & Edwin Sifuna
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Larry Mdowo & Edwin Sifuna

The Finance Bill 2024 has sparked widespread protests across Kenya, with thousands taking to the streets to voice their opposition to the proposed tax hikes and financial measures.

As the demonstrations gained momentum, the response from law enforcement became increasingly aggressive, leading to clashes between police and protesters.

However, amidst the chaos, some individuals have stepped forward to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of the demonstrators.

Their actions have not only prevented potential harm but have also earned them praise and admiration from the public.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been hailed as a hero for his courageous intervention during a particularly intense moment of demonstration in Nairobi.

On Tuesday June 25, as thousands of protesters gathered in Nairobi to express their discontent, tensions between the crowd and the police escalated. The police began dispersing the crowd with increasing force, leading to chaotic scenes outside the Parliament buildings.

Amidst the turmoil, Sifuna stepped forward, positioning himself between the police and the protesters.

Urging restraint and calling for a peaceful resolution, he managed to de-escalate the situation and prevent further violence.

READ: Sifuna, Sakaja exchange words in Senate grilling session

CNN reporter Larry Madowo has been at the forefront of documenting the anti-Finance Bill protests, using his platform to show the world what is happening in Kenya.

While covering the demonstrations, Madowo has not shied away from confronting the police when necessary.

In a recent video that has gained significant attention, Madowo is seen challenging police officers who were indiscriminately firing tear gas at peaceful demonstrators, including himself and his crew.

Clearly frustrated by the excessive use of force, Madowo approached the officers and demanded an explanation for their actions.

"What are you doing? Unafanya nini? Huyu anafanya nini? Hawana silaha, kwani wamefanya nini? This is insane!" Madowo was heard saying in the video.

READ: Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has also been celebrated for his efforts to protect protesters during the Tuesday demonstrations in his county.

A video that has since gone viral shows Nassir engaging with police officers, urging them to refrain from using force against peaceful demonstrators.

"Mi nakuona vile unafanya huyu kijana... Wacha watu wote waende kwa amani," Nassir is heard telling the officers.

His ability to communicate effectively with the police and his determination to ensure the safety of the protesters have made him a respected figure among the demonstrators, particularly the younger generation.

