The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Charles Ouma

From the dazzling clubs in major towns and cities to the villages, Kenyans heeded the call almost to a man with national anthem, patriotic songs and chants of reject Finance bill dominating at midnight

File image of revelers at a nightclub. |Photo| Courtesy|
File image of revelers at a nightclub. |Photo| Courtesy|

Kenyans from all walks of life are redefining public protests, taking it to other aspects of their lives as was the case on Saturday night when party and music stopped across the country as soon as the clocked ticked midnight.

Recommended articles

In line with a poster circulated on social media announcing steps Kenyans should take during the ‘7 Days of Rage’ that are part of the protests in the leadup to next week’s round of demos music stopped as soon as the clock ticked 11:59.

From the bustling cities and major towns to the villages, national anthem, patriotic songs and chants of reject Finance bill dominated entertainment spots.

DJs played their part, with Kenyans heeding the call almost to a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Videos of the moment when the party stopped and protests reigned were captured by revelers who circulated the same online.

Eric Wainaina’s patriotic song "Daima" was among those that dominated at Cavalli in Nairobi during the 10-minute break.

In President William Ruto’s Eldoret backyard, revellers at Tamasha broke into chants of “Ruto Must Go”

ADVERTISEMENT

At Quiver Lounge in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, Juliani’s hit song "Utawala" was the anthem as revelers denounced unpopular policies and demanded accountability from the government.

A video taken at a local pub in Karatina shows patron heeding the call and standing up at the top of the hour tom make their voices count, chanting "Reject Finance Bill".

At Platinum 7D in Nakuru, mix master DJ Grauchi set the tone for the 10-minute protest stating:

"Tunaanza like this..." before going ahead to play Juliani's 'Utawala'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary DJ Joe Mfalme who was at Yatch Lounge in Mtwapa heeded the call, leading revelers in observing a moment of silence for murdered protester Rex Kanyike with revelers to lighting up their phone flashlights too.

READ: How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

Such were the scenes from county to county, leaving no region unrepresented in what has turned out to be a national plight with Nanyuki, Nakuru, Machakos, Mombasa, Meru, Nyeri also making it to the list where the call was heeded.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward