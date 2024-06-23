Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

In line with a poster circulated on social media announcing steps Kenyans should take during the ‘7 Days of Rage’ that are part of the protests in the leadup to next week’s round of demos music stopped as soon as the clock ticked 11:59.

From the bustling cities and major towns to the villages, national anthem, patriotic songs and chants of reject Finance bill dominated entertainment spots.

DJs played their part, with Kenyans heeding the call almost to a man.

Videos of the moment when the party stopped and protests reigned were captured by revelers who circulated the same online.

DJ s set the tone for 10 minutes of demos and memory of dead protesters

Eric Wainaina’s patriotic song "Daima" was among those that dominated at Cavalli in Nairobi during the 10-minute break.

In President William Ruto’s Eldoret backyard, revellers at Tamasha broke into chants of “Ruto Must Go”

At Quiver Lounge in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, Juliani’s hit song "Utawala" was the anthem as revelers denounced unpopular policies and demanded accountability from the government.

A video taken at a local pub in Karatina shows patron heeding the call and standing up at the top of the hour tom make their voices count, chanting "Reject Finance Bill".

At Platinum 7D in Nakuru, mix master DJ Grauchi set the tone for the 10-minute protest stating:

"Tunaanza like this..." before going ahead to play Juliani's 'Utawala'.

Legendary DJ Joe Mfalme who was at Yatch Lounge in Mtwapa heeded the call, leading revelers in observing a moment of silence for murdered protester Rex Kanyike with revelers to lighting up their phone flashlights too.