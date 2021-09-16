Larry Madowo asks Kenyans to rate his Swahili fluency on CNN

Now, the One World anchor has tested his Swahili skills on a guest whom he interviewed on CNN.

“Amil Habari gani, sina neno hongera sana kwa kazi mzuri. Nilifurahia sana nilipo ona habari nikasema lazima tukuhoji,” Larry spoke to the producer in a behind the scenes video he shared on his social media.

He also invited Kenyans and other Swahili speakers to rate his skills during the conversation with filmmaker Amil Shivji.

“Kiswahili kitukuzwe. Tarajia mahojiano kamili hivi karibuni kwa CNN. Andika maoni yako kwa Kiswahili sanifu tafadhali,” Larry challenged his fans on Instagram.

After sharing the short clip, he said the rest of the interview would be aired soon.

The excitement about Swahili came about because Amil’s film Vuta N’Kuvute was featured in the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2021.

It became the first Tanzanian film to premiere at the festival since it was created 46 years ago.

The title of the movie is Swahili for Tug of War and is based on Adam Shafi’s award-winning Swahili novel.

The film set in the 1950s captures the story of a rogue freedom fighter who was reluctantly betrayed by his girlfriend who then helps stage his escape in the most dramatic fashion.

According to his Linked In Profile, Amil Shivji is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, his homeland, as a freelance filmmaker and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He believes Filmmaking is the strongest medium for bringing about social change by confronting social and political injustice.

He has always felt the pull of media having experience as a news reporter and a radio host now as a filmmaker.

He is particularly interested in using his work to challenge historical and contemporary misrepresentations of the African continent.