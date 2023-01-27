ADVERTISEMENT
Larry Madowo lands leadership role in Africa-wide organisation

Denis Mwangi

The organization intends to utilize Larry Madowo's influence and platform to increase visibility and advocate against injustice.

Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022
Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022

Kenyan-born international CNN correspondent Larry Madowo has joined the leadership council of Africa REACH.

The organization made the announcement of Madowo's appointment on its social media platforms.

Africa REACH is an African-led organization focused on unifying and amplifying the continent's strongest political and cultural forces to create true continental change and fulfill the promise of an AIDS-free generation in Africa.

The organization, which is chaired by First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos, also includes other prominent members such as Ms. Chido Cleo Mpemba from Zimbabwe, who is the African Union Special Envoy on Youth, Hon. Patience Masua, the youngest Member of Parliament in the National Assembly of Namibia, Nation Media Group journalist Leone Lidigu, and Judith Salvio Kapinga, an advocate of the High Court of Tanzania.

Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent
Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent

Madowo was picked for the role due to his vocal advocacy for human rights and keen interest in the rights and safeguarding of young people, particularly adolescent girls.

"The organization intends to utilize Larry Madowo's influence and platform to increase visibility and advocate against injustice," the statement read.

READ: Larry Madowo shares the limits he is crossing to get stories

In June 2020, he was nominated for One Young World Journalist of the Year and twice named on New African Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential Africans.

Additionally, in March 2020, the World Economic Forum named Madowo a Young Global Leader.

The future looks bright for the talented journalist, as the news come just days after he had the opportunity to host two panel discussions at the World Economic Forum on January 18.

Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022
Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022

"It was an honor to moderate my first Davos panel. I think I did not disgrace my relatives. I hope other African kids can see themselves on every stage, even here at #wef23. We talked about Building Momentum Towards #COP28 in the UAE later this year," he said.

"From the Trend to the World Economic Forum. Don’t let anyone tell you that anything is impossible. My second Davos panel was about Advancing Racial and Ethnic Equity with brilliant speakers from Europe, the US and Latin America," Madowo shared in a post celebrating the milestone.

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) will convene from November 30, to December 12, 2023, and will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

